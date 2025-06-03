All Bruins

Ranking UCLA's 5 Most Important Games of the Season

All 12 of the UCLA Bruins' matchups in the 2025 season are important, but let's really take a look at which games the Bruins need to win this season.

Connor Moreno

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Ramon Henderson (11), linebacker Carson Schwesinger (in back), and linebacker Kain Medrano (20) try to stop USC Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Rivalries, road games, and new conference opponents. The UCLA Bruins are primed for a bigger second season in the Big Ten Conference than their inaugural campaign that saw them finish with a 5-7 record.

Backed by star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who committed to UCLA after a NIL dispute with his former Tennessee Volunteers, a lot of excitement is brewing in Westwood.

Let's go through the Bruins' 2025 schedule and rank their most important games of the season -- matchups that could make or break their year.

1. vs Utah, August 30

There is a difference between must-win and should-win. Week three and week five against New Mexico and Northwestern are should-win's. The Bruins' home and season opener against the Utes, however, is a must-win.

FanDuel has Utah as -3.5 favorites going into the game, meaning UCLA certainly has a shot. Making a statement in the season opener makes the Bruins' week 1 matchup against favored Utah their most important game of the season on our list.

2. at USC, November 29

Although the Trojans are winners of seven of their last 10 matchups, and will undoubtedly be favored again in 2025, this season finale rivalry matchup may have a lot at stake for the Bruins.

Assuming that UCLA continues, but improves on, it's trend of mediocrity, this final game of the season could have serious postseason implications. Plus, Iamaleava knows a few things about beating rivals, leading Tennessee to rivalry wins over Alabama and Vanderbilt last season.

3. at Michigan State, October 11

Conference play will always be supremely important. And what is most important? Road conference games that are outright toss ups. Similar to UCLA, the Spartans finished last season 5-7.

The Bruins' matchup against Michigan State is one of three games on the schedule with a set time at this point in the off season. This Saturday morning matchup is set for 12 p.m. ET.

4. at UNLV, September 6

How do you follow up a statement season opening win against Utah? By going on the road against Dan Mullen's UNLV Rebels the following week.

Although they may be favored, the Bruins shouldn't take UNLV lightly, especially coming off a hypothetical win. Mullen may have the Rebels in a much different position than last season.

5. vs Washington, November 22

Last on the list is their penultimate game against the Washington Huskies. They finished just above the Bruins for ninth in the Big Ten last season with a 6-7 overall record.

UCLA, which went 3-6 in conference play last season, needs to incrementally improve above whoever is in front of them. And the Huskies are a quite literally right in front of them in last season's standings.

