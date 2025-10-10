All Bruins

Breaking Down UCLA's Preparation For Michigan State

On today's episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, we break down the Bruins' preparations for the Spartans this week.

Connor Moreno

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) scores a touchdown against Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback AJ Harris (4) during the first quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) scores a touchdown against Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback AJ Harris (4) during the first quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
To watch today's episode, view below:

How To Watch: UCLA Bruins vs. Michigan State Spartans

What: UCLA Bruins @ Michigan State Spartans
When: Saturday, Oct. 11
Time: 9:00 a.m. (PT)
Where: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan)
TV: Big Ten Network
Announcers: Mark Followill, Yogi Roth, Rhett Lewis
Radio: AM 790, SiriusXM Ch. 372

Tim Skipper Shares Michigan State Scouting Report

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper (left) and new offensive coordinator Jerry Neuheisel (right) on the sideline during second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Bruins' road matchup against MSU presents a plethora of unique obstacles, namely the 9 a.m. PT start time because of the east-coast road matchup, which has become a regular occurance since the shift to the Big Ten.

But the Spartans are reeling off two straight losses, and the Bruins are coming off one of the biggest wins of the college football season. Still, a game needs to be played on the field, and UCLA interim head coach Tim Skipper shared his early takeaways from Michigan State during Monday's media availability.

"Well-coached team," Skipper said. "One thing that sticks out to me is that they're not penalized a lot. Their penalties are way down, so they're going to force you to play ball."

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Penalties and discipline were major issues in UCLA's abysmal 0-4 start. The Bruins routinely cut off any momentum they could garner by committing a random false start here or an unnecessary holding penalty over there.

Defense was also an issued before the Penn State win. Which is why Skipper broke down the Michigan State offense first.

"On offense, they're a time-of-possession [team]. They want to win that category," Skipper said. "They're not going to go fast. They're going to take their time. They're an 11 and 12 personnel type team as their base. They'll get into their big boy stuff, too, when it's short yards and things like that.

"Another thing that sticks out; they're going to give us some old school football. They're going to have a quarterback under center and they'll give us some two-back looks."

Michigan State's Jordan Hall reacts after a Boston College score during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Then, Skipper moved on to the Spartans' defense:

"On defense, they're a four-down operation. They're going to play man and they're going to play some Cover Four. When they get to third downs, that's when they're going to get a little exotic and try to heat us up and pressure us a little bit, so we have to be ready for their five-man and six-man pressures.

"They play hard, man. You see 'em on film, they tackle well, guys are pursuing when they're on defense. On offense, they're controlling it, they want to win on the ground. They have a very athletic quarterback that causes a lot of problems. So, this is going to be a huge challenge for us."

