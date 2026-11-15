Grading Every UCLA Position Group After Win Over Illinois

With a win on Friday night, the UCLA Bruins improved to 10-0 and are even closer to cementing their spot in the College Football Playoff.

With that in mind, here are grades for the Bruins' position groups in the 22-14 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Quarterback: B

Assessing this position is somewhat difficult, as Ty Dieffenbach left the game right before halftime and didn't return until late in the third quarter. The veteran signal caller was competent in the first half, but his red-zone interception was a major blemish on his performance. On the other hand, when Dieffenbach returned, he propelled UCLA's offense for a much-needed touchdown-scoring drive.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) throws against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Madden Iamaleava also knocked this position grade down a tad. He was poor in his brief time on the field, and the offense looked out of sorts in his presence.

Running Backs: C+

Other than one occurrence, the Bruins' backfield didn't produce explosive plays. In fact, the group was dormant throughout the game. UCLA was heavily dependent on its passing attack to generate offensive activity.

Wayne Knight received the most work among the running backs, but he averaged 3.1 yards per attempt. The Bruins need to play complementary football to challenge for a national championship.

Pass Catchers: B+

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) moves the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Ben Clawson (21) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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If we were solely assessing Aidan Mizell, this would be a clear A+ grade. However, we have to consider the other pass-catching options, who left much to be desired. Semaj Morgan was second in the pecking order, with four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Excluding those two, UCLA's passing game had little to offer. Mizell has emerged as the Bruins' WR1 over the last two weeks.

Offensive Line: B

Dieffenbach was kept upright for the majority of the night. I don't place the blame for his injury on the protection, as Illinois sent an all-out blitz. On the other hand, the offensive line struggled to generate clean rushing lanes.

Defensive Line: A

Illinois quarterback Katin Houser was under constant duress and was sacked twice. Additionally, the Fighting Illini totaled 64 rushing yards on 30 carries. The defensive line deserves the lion's share of credit for this win.

Linebacker: B+

From a tackling standpoint, UCLA's production was spread out. That said, Sammy Omosigho led the defense with seven total tackles (four solo).

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) and defensive back Derrick Barksdale (32) celebrate after stopping the Illinois Fighting Illini offense on third down during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Secondary: A+

There were a couple of miscommunications, but overall, the back end of the defense was spectacular. The secondary picked off Houser three times - Scooter Jackson (2) and Derrick Barksdale (1). UCLA entered this game with among the most takeaways and interceptions in the country, and it lived up to the billing.