Bruin Breakdown: What Stood Out in UCLA's Win Over Illinois
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It wasn't the prettiest performance on Friday night, but the UCLA Bruins escaped with a 22-14 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 11.
Before revealing too much, here are the good and not-so-good narratives from the Bruins' perspective.
The Good
Aidan Mizell Shines
Mizell followed a two-reception, 150-yard, two-touchdown outing in the win over Minnesota last week with another explosive performance on Friday night. The senior wideout caught six passes for 176 yards and one touchdown. His ability to create separation at the top of his routes allows him to scamper for chunk gains after the catch.
The 6-foot-1, 177-pound receiver is heating up at the perfect time, as the Bruins are prepping for an appearance in the College Football Playoff, barring anything unforeseen occurring in the final two weeks.
Defensive Takeaways
Entering this game, the Bruins led the nation in interceptions. That trend continued on Friday night, as UCLA produced three picks. Scooter Jackson's first interception in the second quarter prevented Illinois from gaining any momentum. Derrick Barksdale recorded an interception early in the third quarter, which positioned the offense in plus territory. Jackson would record his second interception to ice the game.
With Dieffenbach temporarily out of the game, UCLA's offense was unable to capitalize on the circumstances. Regardless, this defense has been one of the most disruptive units in the country. Assuming the Bruins qualify for the College Football Playoff, the defense will play a crucial role.
The Not So Good
Ty Dieffenbach's Red-Zone Interception
It may have been one play, and in the end, it didn't cost the Bruins, but those types of miscues can't happen in the postseason. Illinois may not have the personnel to make Dieffenbach's mistake, but you can bet these teams battling for the national championship will.
This goes deeper than this game. It highlights why the Bruins need to be firing on all cylinders. These types of mistakes will prove costly in the postseason.
Allowing Fourth-Down Conversion Late in the Game
With a little over seven minutes remaining and UCLA leading 19-7, Illinois faced fourth-and-goal from the seven-yard line. A stop would have de facto ended the game, as the Bruins could at least bleed a couple of minutes off the clock with a two-possession lead.
However, Illinois quarterback Katin Houser was given a clean pocket and threw a strike to Collin Dixon for a touchdown. It kept the Fighting Illini alive and gave them a chance to steal the game late. In the end, it didn't prove costly for UCLA, but situations like this will present themselves down the road. This is more about a long-term view rather than this specific game. The Bruins must be sharper in these situations moving forward.