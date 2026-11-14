4 Instant Observations From UCLA's Win Over Illinois

The UCLA Bruins defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 22-14 on Friday night, improving to 10-0.

Here are instant takeaways and reactions from the Bruins' Week 11 victory .

Offense Struggles After Hot Start

UCLA wasted no time jumping out to a 7-0 lead after Ty Dieffenbach connected with Aidan Mizell for a 54-yard touchdown on the fifth play from scrimmage. However, as the rain picked up, the Bruins' offense slowed down.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Wayne Knight (3) runs the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dieffenbach would continue to find Mizell for explosive plays, but his red-zone interception in the second quarter prevented UCLA from expanding and putting inevitable points on the board. Additionally, the Bruins' rushing attack was stagnant throughout the game.

As the College Football Playoff nears, head coach Bob Chesney needs more from the offense if this team wants to make a run. With all due respect to Illinois, it's nowhere near the level of team the Bruins will come up against during the postseason.

Game Was Always in UCLA's Control

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Fighting Illini had several opportunities to steal the momentum and take some control over the game. The first chance was in the first half. Illinois methodically drove into the Bruins' 40-yard line and was in a position to at least score a field goal. However, Illinois quarterback Katin Houser forced a deep pass intended for Collin Dixon, who couldn’t escape cornerback Scooter Jackson . The senior defensive back came down with an impressive over-the-shoulder interception in the end zone for a touchback.

Illinois had a glimmer of hope to steal the game late, but Jackson delivered again with another interception, putting UCLA in the driver's seat. The Fighting Illini would get the ball back down by eight, but couldn't muster anything.

Aidan Mizell=WR1

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Aidan Mizell (1) runs the ball for a touchdown ahead of Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Tanner Heckel (16) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second straight week, the 6-foot-1, 176-pound wideout totaled at least 150 receiving yards. Dieffenbach trusts Mizell on crucial downs and across the middle. UCLA's passing attack is predicated on producing explosive plays. Luckily, that's Mizell's calling card, who had the aforementioned 54-yard touchdown and a 63-yard catch-and-run in the second quarter.

For the Bruins to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff, the senior receiver needs to be that reliable pass-catching option in the intermediate parts of the field.

Third-Down Defense Was Sufficient

A major reason the Fighting Illini were incapable of generating any offense was because of UCLA's defense ending drives on third down. Illinois went 3-of-8 on third downs in the first half en route to being shut out in the opening 30 minutes.

Illinois's third-down efficiency improved in the second half, but the Bruins' defense did enough to win this game.