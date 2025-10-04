Week 6 Primer: UCLA's Dated History vs. Penn State
The 2025 college football season has seen its fair share of calamities just one month into the season -- but none perhaps more extreme than the UCLA Bruins.
UCLA is winless through four games and down three coaches -- DeShaun Foster and coordinators Ikaika Malloe and Tino Sunseri. Star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava hasn't shaped out all that much, but he's also working with a weaker supporting cast than he had in Knoxville.
Starting with Penn State on Saturday, the Bruins have one of college football's most difficult remaining schedules in the country, meaning the likelihood of a winless season is as high as it's ever been.
As is tradition every week, let's look back on the history of this matchup and how the two teams have played each other in the past.
The History
Penn State has matched up with the Bruins seven times in history, their most recent one coming last season in University Park, where the Nittany Lions won 27-11.
UCLA, however, owns the all-time historical record 4-3. Prior to 2024, the two last matched up nearly 60 years ago in 1968 which was the last game of a six-year yearly matchup between the two.
The Nittany Lions won the first matchup in 1963, 17-14, but the Bruins took the next four from 1964-67. Tough the historical matchup favors UCLA, Penn State is an undeniable powerhouse in the conference nowadays.
Tim Skipper Shares Early Penn State Film Takeaways
A win against Northwestern in Tim Skipper's UCLA Bruins coaching debut may have been a great ramp-up for the interim coach's first big test against Penn State this Saturday.
But a loss and a 0-4 Bruins start makes Week 6 an even steeper climb for Skipper and his squad. UCLA had two weeks to prepare for the Wildcats, but will have to turn around quickly to prep for the No. 7 Nittany Lions.
During Monday's media availability, Skipper shared his early takeaways from watching film on Penn State.
"Well-coached team," Skipper said. "Coach [James] Franklin always has those guys ready to go. He's a top-notch coach in this profession, and you see it by the product you watch film on."
Skipper Analyzes Penn State's Offense
"Their offense is going to give you a lot of eye candy. I mean, they're going to shift motion, and then they're going to do what they're going to do on the play. Sp, you're going to have to be locked in. You're going to have to adjust to formations, and they run every formation. And they invent formations. They have offensive tackles out wide.
"I mean, it's going to be one of those games where we're going to have to lock into what we're doing and adapt to the formations and looks that they givs us. They run every play in the book, every motion in the book, every shift in the book. So, we're going to need to be ready for that."
Skipper Analyzes Penn State's Defense
"On defense, they're going to have their front four. They're a four-down operation. They're going to line up and then they're going to disguise and move everybody that's behind them, and you're going to have to figure out, 'Is this Cover 3? Is this man? Is this split safety?' We're going to have to figure out the back end because it's gong to move once the ball snaps.
"So, their d-line is very, very good, very athletic, very physical. They do a great job and they let their speed in the back end with their linebackers and DBs take over. So, we're going to have our hands full. It's probably, pound-for-pound, athlete-to-athlete, position-wise, the best team we have played."
