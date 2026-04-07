Hitschler Explains Why He Followed Chesney to UCLA

UCLA's football coaching staff is filled with new faces, many of them following along with new head coach Bob Chesney from his days at James Madison, and some even long before.

The fact that so many have decided to tie their chances of success to Chesney says plenty about the coach he is. It shows a clear ability to lead and influence a group positively, inspiring those around him to be great. Yet, so many staffs are unable to replicate that success when moving from team to team. So what makes this current group believe it can be different?

"I've been a part of a lot of great teams, and every great team I've been a part of, there's an intensity, there's an attitude, there's a desire to get better, and an intensity that shows up on the field," defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler said. "I think we're just having fun together, being a football team and growing. I think we're in a really good spot in year one and a few practices in. This is football. This is fun."

Hitschler's Relationship with Chesney

Hitschler has spent two previous stints on Chesney's coaching staff: first as a special teams and defensive line coach at Division III Salve Regina, then rejoining forces to create an elite Group of Five program at JMU.

"He's charismatic," Hitschler explained. "He loves football. It's genuine. It's deep within him from his family ties, and he loves his kids. That combination leads to a lot of success, and he has a lot of fun coaching. It rubs off on the players. They have a lot of fun playing, he's got a good system and a good knowledge of football, and he's going to do whatever it takes to be successful."

Under Hitschler, James Madison's defense was dominant, ranking fifth nationally in yardage allowed and 13th in scoring defense. However, the scope of his experience as a college football coach expands well beyond his days with Chesney's group. The defensive coordinator has also served as co-defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, Cincinnati, and Alabama, working with several NFL-caliber defensive backs.

Mar 6, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler works with defensive players during practice of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team Wednesday. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chesney's Influence Was Strong

Those experiences have tied him to the Big Ten and elite football programs, which will come in handy as UCLA tries to become that type of program in the conference. They also probably made him a strong candidate for other jobs, but Chesney's influence won him over.

"This thing's about people," Hitschler said. "I've been at a number of different places, and it's best when you have relationships. The opportunity to be back with him and stay with him and keep our relationship the same and growing, there was no way I was leaving that."