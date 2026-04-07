Hitschler Explains Why He Followed Chesney to UCLA
UCLA's football coaching staff is filled with new faces, many of them following along with new head coach Bob Chesney from his days at James Madison, and some even long before.
The fact that so many have decided to tie their chances of success to Chesney says plenty about the coach he is. It shows a clear ability to lead and influence a group positively, inspiring those around him to be great. Yet, so many staffs are unable to replicate that success when moving from team to team. So what makes this current group believe it can be different?
"I've been a part of a lot of great teams, and every great team I've been a part of, there's an intensity, there's an attitude, there's a desire to get better, and an intensity that shows up on the field," defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler said. "I think we're just having fun together, being a football team and growing. I think we're in a really good spot in year one and a few practices in. This is football. This is fun."
Hitschler's Relationship with Chesney
Hitschler has spent two previous stints on Chesney's coaching staff: first as a special teams and defensive line coach at Division III Salve Regina, then rejoining forces to create an elite Group of Five program at JMU.
"He's charismatic," Hitschler explained. "He loves football. It's genuine. It's deep within him from his family ties, and he loves his kids. That combination leads to a lot of success, and he has a lot of fun coaching. It rubs off on the players. They have a lot of fun playing, he's got a good system and a good knowledge of football, and he's going to do whatever it takes to be successful."
Under Hitschler, James Madison's defense was dominant, ranking fifth nationally in yardage allowed and 13th in scoring defense. However, the scope of his experience as a college football coach expands well beyond his days with Chesney's group. The defensive coordinator has also served as co-defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, Cincinnati, and Alabama, working with several NFL-caliber defensive backs.
Chesney's Influence Was Strong
Those experiences have tied him to the Big Ten and elite football programs, which will come in handy as UCLA tries to become that type of program in the conference. They also probably made him a strong candidate for other jobs, but Chesney's influence won him over.
"This thing's about people," Hitschler said. "I've been at a number of different places, and it's best when you have relationships. The opportunity to be back with him and stay with him and keep our relationship the same and growing, there was no way I was leaving that."
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.