Bob Chesney Pumps Up UCLA Crowd With Football Speech
In this story:
New UCLA head football coach Bob Chesney was on hand for the Bruins' 98-97 double-overtime loss to Indiana on Saturday, and like most football coaches, he couldn't resist firing up the crowd.
Chesney was brought onto the court to speak to the crowd at halftime. As he briefly introduced the "best staff in the world," the 48-year-old head coach set some lofty expectations for his program.
"I've been here about a month, and I look around, and there is nothing average that I see about UCLA," he began. "I did not come here to be average. You did not come here [to be average]. I want you to support this thing, understand what we're building, and understand that we're about to win a Big Ten championship. This is the team of the future. That future is now. Go Bruins!"
UCLA is in the middle of a big conference championship drought on the football field, last winning a conference title in 1998 and last reaching the conference championship game in 2012. The program has only spent two seasons in the Big Ten so far, but it has not had good results -- going 8-16 and firing a coach in its first 18 months in the conference.
Bob Chesney's Program Building
Obviously, Chesney is looking to the future and does not necessarily mean this season, but the message echoes what he has been saying since he arrived in LA. He wants to build a program that competes for championships. He did so with fewer resources at James Madison and believes he has more help with which to do it at UCLA.
The Bruins did win 10 Big Ten championships in non-revenue sports during their first calendar year in the conference, but their next in football or men's basketball would be the first in the revenue sports, which would be a big step for the programs and likely establish some additional clout on the recruiting trail. Still, it all remains a work in progress.
Chesney's first steps were recruiting in the transfer portal and establishing his staff. He added 41 transfers this offseason, according to 247 Sports, and he told alumni at a recent event that he's proud of the work they've done.
He wants to build a successful program on the field through competence, connection, chemistry, and high character, but he also wants his guys to be winners off the field -- making connections with the alumni and setting themselves up for future success.
"I hope that the 40, 60, 80-year-old versions of them can look back and say, 'Good job, kid. You set yourself up for success,'" Chesney said at the event.
Time will tell if Bob Chesney's approach to building a team works at UCLA, but one thing's for sure. He doesn't lack the confidence to take the big swings needed to build a contending team, which shows he's anything but average. Now, he's hoping his program follows that lead.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.