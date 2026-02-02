Bob Chesney Pumps Up UCLA Crowd With Football Speech

New UCLA head football coach Bob Chesney was on hand for the Bruins' 98-97 double-overtime loss to Indiana on Saturday, and like most football coaches, he couldn't resist firing up the crowd.

Chesney was brought onto the court to speak to the crowd at halftime. As he briefly introduced the "best staff in the world," the 48-year-old head coach set some lofty expectations for his program.

UCLA’s new football coach Bob Chesney introduced to crowd, said he’s been on campus for a month and there’s nothing average about school, “understand we’re about to win a Big Ten championship” pic.twitter.com/rMR0nrTHkY — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) January 31, 2026

"I've been here about a month, and I look around, and there is nothing average that I see about UCLA," he began. "I did not come here to be average. You did not come here [to be average]. I want you to support this thing, understand what we're building, and understand that we're about to win a Big Ten championship. This is the team of the future. That future is now. Go Bruins!"

UCLA is in the middle of a big conference championship drought on the football field, last winning a conference title in 1998 and last reaching the conference championship game in 2012. The program has only spent two seasons in the Big Ten so far, but it has not had good results -- going 8-16 and firing a coach in its first 18 months in the conference.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bob Chesney's Program Building

Obviously, Chesney is looking to the future and does not necessarily mean this season, but the message echoes what he has been saying since he arrived in LA. He wants to build a program that competes for championships. He did so with fewer resources at James Madison and believes he has more help with which to do it at UCLA.

The Bruins did win 10 Big Ten championships in non-revenue sports during their first calendar year in the conference, but their next in football or men's basketball would be the first in the revenue sports, which would be a big step for the programs and likely establish some additional clout on the recruiting trail. Still, it all remains a work in progress.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Jack Pedersen (28) hangs on to the ball before he is forced out of bounds by Washington Huskies linebacker Xe'Ree Alexander (10) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Chesney's first steps were recruiting in the transfer portal and establishing his staff. He added 41 transfers this offseason, according to 247 Sports, and he told alumni at a recent event that he's proud of the work they've done.

He wants to build a successful program on the field through competence, connection, chemistry, and high character, but he also wants his guys to be winners off the field -- making connections with the alumni and setting themselves up for future success.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I hope that the 40, 60, 80-year-old versions of them can look back and say, 'Good job, kid. You set yourself up for success,'" Chesney said at the event.

Time will tell if Bob Chesney's approach to building a team works at UCLA, but one thing's for sure. He doesn't lack the confidence to take the big swings needed to build a contending team, which shows he's anything but average. Now, he's hoping his program follows that lead.

