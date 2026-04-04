UCLA's Chesney Speaks on Early Impact of JMU Transfers

The UCLA Bruins started up their spring football season earlier this week, giving fans the first taste of what life will be like under new head coach Bob Chesney.

Chesney was formerly with James Madison University from 2024 to 2025 before taking the job at UCLA. He helped JMU to a 21-6 overall record over those two seasons, and got the Dukes to a College Football Playoff Appearance in the 2025 season, going 12-2.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Now with UCLA , Chesney is replacing DeShaun Foster, who was fired halfway through the 2025 season after going 5-10 over the course of his time with the team. With him, Chesney is bringing in many key pieces from that James Madison team that won the Sun Belt title and made the CFP last season.

UCLA Has Numerous JMU Transfers

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In total, seven players transferred over from JMU to UCLA, following in their head coach's footsteps. Some notable additions include running back Wayne Knight — who rushed for 1,373 yards and 9 touchdowns in 2025 — tight end Josh Phifer, wide receiver Landon Ellis, and edge rusher Aiden Gobaira, among others.

With many new faces in town, Chesney was asked how he’s been able to help his JMU holdovers acclimate to Westwood.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney poses at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney’s Thoughts

“That integration was the first three or four weeks,” Chesney said. “Making sure we know everybody's name, making sure we personally know each player, making sure that they all know each other, making sure all the little things that come with it.“

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think it's important to have some of those guys here, especially in year one, because everybody's new,” he added. “So, when you have a group of guys like we have that have come from the program we’ve come from, I always talk about it. It's not like the meeting, it's the meeting after the meeting, that happens in every organization in the world, right?"

"There’s a big meeting that happens, you break away, and then people go talk on the side, and they wonder what exactly was said. Those are good things to have those guys for, because they could quickly say, ‘Hey, you know, we do it this way.’"

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney speaks at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chesney will now look to start up his rebuild of UCLA’s football program as the team tries to earn some respect in the Big Ten. They’ve gone just 8-16 in their two seasons in the Big Ten, but with Chesney and his band of quality JMU talent now on board, the turnaround could happen sooner rather than later.