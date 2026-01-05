UCLA to Host Elite FCS Running Back Transfer on Portal Visit

The 2026 transfer portal will be crucial for new UCLA head coach Bob Chesney, as he and his staff are actively looking to add talent to a Bruins roster with holes at nearly every position.

Although the portal has been open for only a couple of days, UCLA has already made progress with several recruits, including a FCS All-American running back transfer who is expected to take an official visit with the Bruins in the coming days.

All-American FCS Running Back Transfer to Visit UCLA

On Jan. 3, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong reported on X that UCLA is expected to host Southern Utah transfers, Josiah and Joshua Dye, on campus in Westwood for an official visit.

Southern Utah transfers Josh and Josiah Dye have official visit scheduled with UCLA next week. RB Josh Dye was named FCS first team All American after leading the nation with 1,831 yards and 28 touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/wG9oH74vfV — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) January 3, 2026

Josiah is a safety transfer who didn’t see the field at Southern Utah in 2024, while Joshua was one of the top FCS running backs in the country. No date has been set for their visit yet, but it’s expected to take place next week.

More on Joshua Dye

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Coming out of high school as a member of the 2023 recruiting class, Joshua Dye had zero stars on any recruiting site and drew little interest from Division I programs. UTEP was one of the few schools to offer him, and he ultimately committed to and signed with the Miners.

Dye redshirted his freshman year at UTEP and didn’t play much in 2024, only recording six carries for 20 yards. He entered the portal at the end of his redshirt freshman campaign and transferred to Southern Utah for the 2025 season.

Sep 22, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; UTEP Miners helmets sit on the sidelines during the game against the UTEP Miners at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin defeated UTEP 37-26. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

At Southern Utah, he emerged as one of the top running backs in the FCS, finishing second in the country in rushing yards with 1,832 and first in touchdowns with 28. He averaged an impressive 6.2 yards per carry and earned First-Team FCS All-American honors.

Dye enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Although he’s never played at the Power Four level, he’d likely be an immediate contributor to the Bruins’ rushing attack next season. 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings list him as a three-star prospect, the No. 1,325 overall player in the portal, and the No. 120 running back.

UCLA's Jalen Berger runs the ball against Michigan State during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As of now, Dye hasn’t scheduled an official visit with any other program, so UCLA appears to be in the driver's seat in his portal recruitment. A lot could change in the next week, but the Bruins should have a strong chance to add the All-American running back to their offense next season.

