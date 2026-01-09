How Aikman Authored Best Transfer Before Portal Era

Before there was the transfer portal - where UCLA has garnered talent like current quarterback Nico Iamaleava - there was a transfer that shook the college football world.

In 1986, Troy Aikman transferred from the University of Oklahoma to UCLA.

With Aikman at quarterback, the Sooners opened the 1985 season 3-0, including a win over rival Texas. But in the fourth game of the season against the University of Miami, Aikman broke his ankle, sidelining him for the remainder of the year. Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer then turned to a run-heavy Wishbone offense led by freshman Jamelle Holieway. The shift didn’t just work - it thrived. The Sooners went on to win the Big Eight Championship and the national title, finishing the season 11-1.

May 5, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman prior to the Dallas Mavericks playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder for game four of the 2012 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Why Aikman chose Bruins

Because the new offensive style no longer suited Aikman’s passing skill set, the stage was set for him to transfer.

After visiting UCLA and Arizona State, the California native chose UCLA’s pro-style, pass-first offense. However, unlike today - where players can move freely through the portal - Aikman faced a penalty. He would have to sit out a full season before taking the field as a Bruin, unless he dropped from Division I to Division I-AA, as players like Randy Moss later did to avoid transfer restrictions.

Nov 12, 1988; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman (8) in action against the Stanford Cardinal at the Rose Bowl. UCLA defeated Stanford 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

According to the Los Angeles Times, Switzer and UCLA head coach Terry Donahue agreed that because Oklahoma and UCLA were scheduled to meet in the season opener on September 6, Aikman would not report to UCLA until classes began in late September.

Aikman, however, was not part of that agreement. He reported with his new team, promising not to share any of Oklahoma’s secrets ahead of the matchup. The Sooners ultimately dominated the Bruins with their unstoppable run-based offense.

ESPN/ABC Monday Night Football commentators Joe Buck, left, and Troy Aikman before the Detroit Lions vs. Las Vegas Raiders game at Ford Field, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

immediate impact with Bruins

Aikman took over as UCLA’s starting quarterback in 1987. In his first season as a Bruin, UCLA finished 10-2, and Aikman was named Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year. The following season, the Bruins posted the same record, and Aikman’s ability as a passer truly shined.

Over his two years at UCLA, he completed 64.8 percent of his passes, throwing for 5,298 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. In his final season in 1988, Aikman won the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback, was named a consensus All-American, and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

Nov 12, 1988; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; UCLA head coach Terry Donahue shakes hands with quarterback Troy Aikman (8) after defeating Stanford 27-17 at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

The transfer proved beneficial for both programs. While UCLA flourished with Aikman at the helm, Oklahoma continued its own success, winning two conference championships during that span.

In the 1989 NFL Draft, Aikman was selected first overall by the Dallas Cowboys. He went on to help transform Dallas into the NFL’s “it” team of the 1990s, winning three Super Bowl titles. Aikman became a six-time Pro Bowler, earned Super Bowl XXVII MVP honors, and held the Cowboys’ all-time passing record until it was later surpassed by Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Troy Aikman won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys. | Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Before NIL deals and sponsorship opportunities, Troy Aikman took a leap that came with real costs but one that ultimately led to his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Say what you will about the transfer portal and the complexities surrounding it today, but Aikman’s move from Oklahoma to UCLA captures the spirit of what the portal is meant to provide: giving young athletes the opportunity to find situations that best serve them as players and professionals.

