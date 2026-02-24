Rose Bowl Situation Gets Huge Update

After months of speculation, it appears UCLA has finally made a decision regarding where it will play in 2026.

On Oct. 15, UCLA was sued by the Rose Bowl for exploring a move to SoFi Stadium in 2025. However, UCLA’s vice chancellor recently confirmed the program will continue playing at the Rose Bowl for the foreseeable future.

Osako confirms UCLA future

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; General view of the B-2 flyover before the second half between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“UCLA will play the upcoming football season at the Rose Bowl… We know how much game day means to Bruins — to our students, alumni and fans who plan their autumn around Saturdays together. Our priority is delivering a strong season experience for our student-athletes and our community, and we have great momentum in our football program. During this unprecedented time in college athletics, UCLA will always be guided by what’s best for our student-athletes and the Bruin community.” Mary Osako

What Gave?

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This announcement comes just a week after CFO Steve Agostini was fired for mishandling UCLA’s deficit. Agostini had been a leading voice in pushing for a move to SoFi. With him no longer in the picture, those supporting a return to the Rose Bowl appear to have gained influence.

The initial push to relocate stemmed from record-low attendance in 2025, along with the potential financial benefits tied to a move. Change needed to happen in Westwood, and those factors made the possibility of relocating a serious consideration.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (left) and athletic director Martin Jarmond at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL pipeline

UCLA has also aimed to position itself as a premier pipeline to the NFL. With the addition of head coach Bob Chesney, a move to SoFi — an NFL venue — would have aligned with that vision and potentially provided a recruiting advantage. However, Chesney might have accomplished this without a move.

Today’s players are increasingly drawn to programs that mirror NFL environments. While UCLA has the brand recognition, it has struggled to achieve the consistent success needed to separate itself nationally. A move to SoFi was seen as one way to help bridge that gap.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney (center) poses with athletic director Martin Jarmond (left) and chancellor Julio Frenk at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Following UCLA’s offseason changes, the situation appears to have stabilized. Attendance may improve with a revamped roster, and with Agostini no longer serving as CFO, there are fewer voices advocating for relocation.

While this is likely welcome news for fans who value the tradition of the Rose Bowl, a move to SoFi could still resurface in the future. Vice Chancellor Osako did not outline any long-term plans, leaving the door open for potential changes down the line.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

