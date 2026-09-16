How UCLA’s Bob Chesney Already on Track To Exceed Expectations

It has been a phenomenal start to this new era under Bob Chesney. The Bruins have put together two wins to start the season, both with fantastic fourth-quarter performances.

While UCLA could certainly start the game a bit quicker, I believe that will happen over time as it gathers more film on the upcoming teams on its schedule.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA running back Wayne Knight (3) celebrates with quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) after completing a touchdown during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a 2-0 start and Purdue next up, the Bruins have a great chance to start this season 3-0, a complete turnaround from their 0-3 start to the season a year ago. While the expectations were certainly high for Chesney and the Bruins, this fanbase already seems completely rejuvenated compared to this time last year.

Schedule May Be Easier Than Initially Believed

One major factor in UCLA’s favor this season is the conference schedule they have been dealt. UCLA has made it through the non-conference slate so far, with only Nevada remaining, and should go undefeated there.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks to Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola on the sideline as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The titans of the Big Ten on UCLA’s schedule are Oregon, Michigan, and USC, but neither the Ducks nor the Wolverines look as they were once advertised. While it’s still far too early in the season to start looking at the Michigan game, Oregon is coming up quickly, and the Ducks do not seem to have it figured out.

Oregon still has a tough matchup in Los Angeles against USC before the Bruins visit, and if UCLA can learn to get off to a better start between now and then, they could be the first to punch when they play them. While a lot can happen between now and then, it’s encouraging to see the schedule looking easier than we originally thought.

Could UCLA Legitimately Make the College Football Playoff?

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point in time, it’s far too premature to include the Bruins in any postseason talk. However, their schedule shows a visible path. Among the three aforementioned teams in Oregon, Michigan, and USC, beating two of the three would give UCLA a decent resume that the committee would have to take a look at.

For a team like UCLA that is still unranked, I don’t believe there’s any chance it will even be considered if they end up with three losses by the end of the year. Two losses and they may get a look, but it’s looking like the Bruins' best chance to see the bracket is to be a one-loss team.

While it certainly will be tough, and it’s far too early to make any predictions, the turnaround for this program under Bob Chesney could end up being one of the best stories in the sport.