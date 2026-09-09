How High UCLA Can Climb After Week 1 Under Chesney
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I’m not trying to get ahead of myself, but after the Bruins’ impressive Week One performance against Cal, I am starting to think my expectations for this team this season may have been too low.
Cal was a tough opponent to play on the road to open the season, and UCLA looked every bit up for the challenge. This UCLA rushing attack can be one of the best in the Big Ten and take the Bruins to places they never expected this offseason.
Looking at the Bruins' Future Schedule
Not only did the Bruins look better than I originally expected in Week 1, but other teams on UCLA’s schedule looked much more beatable than I originally thought.
For instance, Michigan escaped Western Michigan at home with a Hail Mary win in the final second of the game. Whichever way you decide to lean on the legitimacy of the win, the point is that they proved they are a beatable team.
Another team on UCLA’s schedule is Oregon, which also escaped with a win at home. Boise State could be a real threat to make the College Football Playoff, but the Ducks didn’t look like the dominant team many originally thought.
Tough To Measure Legitimacy of Other Teams
Right now, it’s hard to judge how beatable these teams are because we don’t know how good or bad teams such as Boise State or Western Michigan are. When you revisit UCLA’s schedule, however, many of the teams on the list start looking much more winnable than we may have originally thought.
It’s also tough to determine just how good UCLA is, though. The win over Cal was impressive, but with such a tiny sample size, we don’t even know how good Cal will be when this season is all said and done.
It’s still far too early in the season to start looking too far down the road, but I like the path that the Bruins have. While I won’t predict a win yet against the tougher teams on the schedule, Week One showed that a win may be a little more plausible than we had initially predicted.
The Bruins will need to just continue one game at a time, without getting too caught up in games down the line. The future is bright for the Bruins, and this season could end up being much better than we originally may have anticipated.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.