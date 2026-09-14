UCLA Snap Count Analysis: Biggest Winners So Far This Season

After a Week Two win against San Diego State, the Bruins have a lot to improve on, but also a lot to be excited about. Some players stepped up against the Aztecs and showed that they deserve more snaps as the season progresses.

Brian Rowe Jr.

Through the first two weeks of the season, Brian Rowe has been a mainstay in the starting rotation at receiver and has done a phenomenal job of getting involved early in games. So far this season, he’s been involved in over half of UCLA’s total offensive snaps, with 82 snaps.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (2) is tackled by California Golden Bears defensive back Kingston Lopa (center back) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he’s been active in the game early, he has seemed to disappear in the second half of both of UCLA’s games so far. Moving forward, I’d like to see a steady diet of Brian Rowe throughout the entire game, not just in the first two quarters.

Overall, Rowe ended the night with five catches for 63 yards, including one 45-yard burst that he ended up getting banged up on. While his injury on the play was seemingly minor, UCLA can’t afford for their starting receivers to continue to go down with injuries.

Hall Schmidt & Jordan Davis

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates with offensive linemen Hall Schmidt (65) and Julian Armella (74) after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Chesney and the UCLA coaching staff have elected to cycle through the guard positions, but the tackles have essentially played 100% of the snaps on offense. As a unit, the offensive line has looked serviceable in pass protection but great in the run game, in my opinion.

UCLA's rushing attack is the team's strength, and it doesn’t work without the offensive line doing its job well. Schmidt has accounted for 93% of UCLA’s snaps so far, with 114 snaps, and Jordan Davis is just below with 95 snaps at 77%.

Malik Hartford

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; San Diego State wide receiver Bert Emanuel Jr. (5) is taken down by UCLA safety Malik Hartford (12) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far this season, Hartford has been a crucial part of UCLA’s defense in the secondary. Against the Aztecs, quarterback Jayden Denegal tried many deep shots on UCLA, and Hartford was a key reason SDSU struggled to connect from deep.

Hartford has accounted for 144 defensive snaps, playing just about every one on the defensive side of the ball. With his starting running mate, Tao Johnson, down with an injury, Hartford has stepped up in his absence and delivered in both of UCLA’s contests so far this season. He’ll be a huge part of this secondary’s success moving forward.

As the UCLA season continues, it will be interesting to track who ends up seeing a larger role and whose time on the field begins to dwindle.