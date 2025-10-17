All Bruins

Injury Update on UCLA's Leading Rusher Ahead of Maryland Clash

Anthony Woods has been a revelation for the Bruins this season, but his status ahead of the next game may be in jeopardy.

Connor Moreno

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Michigan State defense in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against the Michigan State defense in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are looking to continue an impressive turnaround in the Rose Bowl by making it three-straight wins against a reeling Maryland Terrapins squad.

However, for the first time this season, UCLA could be without one of its key offensive contributors -- transfer running back Anthony Woods. The redshirt junior was noticeably banged up throughout their dominant win over Michigan State last week, and has been seen doing individual work at this week's practices, according to local media.

Although Nico Iamaleava leads the Bruins in rushing, Woods has been the most productive running back through the first half of the season, posting 222 rushing yards on 43 carries, good for 5.2 yards per rush.

Interim head coach Tim Skipper gave updates on his status ahead of Saturday's clash in the Rose Bowl during his weekly appearance on the Bruin Insider Show.

"He looked fine, he was walking fine," Skipper said when he saw Woods at practice. "We'll have meetings later today with the athletic training staff, and then we'll see how practice goes. I anticipate him being fine, but you just never know until you get out there and start running and stuff."

ucl
Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Amare Campbell (24) tackles during the first quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Bruins established the run against Michigan State last week, displaying their best rushing performance of the season. Not having Woods in the backfield would be a crushing blow against a scrappy Maryland defense.

Inside UCLA’s Scouting Report on Maryland’s Defense

The Terps, although starting the season 4-0, have slid recently, dropping two straight games. UCLA has been one of the biggest stories of the college football landscape for its wins over No. 7 Penn State and Michigan State.

ucl
Aug 30, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins linebacker Daniel Wingate (1) intercepts a pass for a touchdown during the first half against the Florida Atlantic Owls at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The resurgence can be credited to the Bruins' new, simplified, yet dynamic offense under Jerry Neuheisel. As the wunderkind offensive play-caller aims to build on his short but successful resume, UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl detailed what he's seen from Maryland's defense during prep week.

  • "They're really, really young but talented team," Habermehl said during Wednesday's media availability. "They have two defensive ends, both freshmen, but really good players. They're really big guys across the board; DBs, linebackers, defensive line. They have extreme effort, so it's kind of like what I was saying when we were going into Penn State.
  • "We just got to focus on ourselves. Take each play at a time because those guys are going to make plays. We can't let their playmaking ability kind of set us back."
ucl
Sep 27, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Hudson Habermehl (81) catches a pass as Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) defends him during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bruins will be donning their fan-favorite throwback uniforms as Maryland comes into town for a 4 p.m. PT kickoff on Saturday.

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.