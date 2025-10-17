Injury Update on UCLA's Leading Rusher Ahead of Maryland Clash
The UCLA Bruins (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) are looking to continue an impressive turnaround in the Rose Bowl by making it three-straight wins against a reeling Maryland Terrapins squad.
However, for the first time this season, UCLA could be without one of its key offensive contributors -- transfer running back Anthony Woods. The redshirt junior was noticeably banged up throughout their dominant win over Michigan State last week, and has been seen doing individual work at this week's practices, according to local media.
Although Nico Iamaleava leads the Bruins in rushing, Woods has been the most productive running back through the first half of the season, posting 222 rushing yards on 43 carries, good for 5.2 yards per rush.
Interim head coach Tim Skipper gave updates on his status ahead of Saturday's clash in the Rose Bowl during his weekly appearance on the Bruin Insider Show.
"He looked fine, he was walking fine," Skipper said when he saw Woods at practice. "We'll have meetings later today with the athletic training staff, and then we'll see how practice goes. I anticipate him being fine, but you just never know until you get out there and start running and stuff."
The Bruins established the run against Michigan State last week, displaying their best rushing performance of the season. Not having Woods in the backfield would be a crushing blow against a scrappy Maryland defense.
Inside UCLA’s Scouting Report on Maryland’s Defense
The Terps, although starting the season 4-0, have slid recently, dropping two straight games. UCLA has been one of the biggest stories of the college football landscape for its wins over No. 7 Penn State and Michigan State.
The resurgence can be credited to the Bruins' new, simplified, yet dynamic offense under Jerry Neuheisel. As the wunderkind offensive play-caller aims to build on his short but successful resume, UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl detailed what he's seen from Maryland's defense during prep week.
- "They're really, really young but talented team," Habermehl said during Wednesday's media availability. "They have two defensive ends, both freshmen, but really good players. They're really big guys across the board; DBs, linebackers, defensive line. They have extreme effort, so it's kind of like what I was saying when we were going into Penn State.
- "We just got to focus on ourselves. Take each play at a time because those guys are going to make plays. We can't let their playmaking ability kind of set us back."
The Bruins will be donning their fan-favorite throwback uniforms as Maryland comes into town for a 4 p.m. PT kickoff on Saturday.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Read more on UCLA football and their second season in the Big Ten here. While you're here, check out all things UCLA basketball and Mick Cronin improving the Bruins through the transfer portal here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.