UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Does UCLA Need Skyy Clark?

The Bruins are 4-2 without Skyy Clark, what does this mean for his role moving forward?

In today's episode, we will discuss Sky Clark's role moving forward for UCLA. As we have seen, the Bruins have been well off without him, highlighted by their win against No. 4 Purdue last week. Still, Clark is a massive piece to UCLA.

Watch Today's Episode Below

Was Clark the Problem?

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

While UCLA has been winning without Clark, he is far from the issue. As it stands Clark is still UCLA's No. 2 scorer even after missing the last six games for the Bruins. But still, his inconsistency at times have cost UCLA plenty of games this season.

With Clark as the starter for the Bruins, their record is 10-4. Not bad, but far from good. In UCLA's four losses, there are many places where fingers can be pointed, but more often than not, they can be pointed at Clark.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs forward Troy Plumtree (13) and guard Cayden Ward (14) as he drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In all four of UCLA's losses with Clark playing he is averaging 7. 2 points while shooting 30% from three. Down from his season average of 13.5 points and 48.6% three point shooting. While there are plenty of factors that play into this dip in performance, UCLA's success cannot be contingent on how Clark plays.

There will be games in the future when Skyy Clark plays 30-plus minutes once he returns; however, this might not be the best case for UCLA, especially with how good Trent Perry has filled his role. Since Clark's injury, Trent Perry is scoring 16.1 points per game as a starter.

What His Role Looks Like

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) drives past Oregon Ducks center Ege Demir (16), guard Takai Simpkins (5) and forward Dezdrick Lindsay (4) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Before his injury Clark was playing 29.4 minutes per game. While this was a given then, not so much now. Trent Perry again has looked excellent playing 30-plus minutes a game, and overall offers more than what Clark can consistently.

By no means is this calling for Clark to play low minutes off the bench, but there needs to be a nice balance between the UCLA guards. Donovan Dent and Perry, without a doubt, are exhausted, and 30-plus minutes a night is not sustainable.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is defended by Cal Poly Mustangs guard Peter Bandelj (9) as he shoots a 3-point basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Mick Cronin is serious about UCLA finishing this season off strong, this needs to be the minute breakdown for UCLA's guards. Donovan Dent and Trent Perry remain starters, as they have shown they can get hot really early in the game. Something Clark has trouble offering.

Dent and Perry should get most of the first half minutes, 12-15 minutes max, with Clark also getting around 10 minutes off the bench. In the second half, this should switch with Clark playing 15-plus minutes along with Perry and Dent getting 10 to 12 minutes as well.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after not getting a foul call in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This is not a slight at Clark, as he should be playing high minutes, but when he gets those minutes is what matters. Perry has been excellent in the first half of the season, but has leveled off in the second. This is where Clark can come in to really get things going for the Bruins.

Dec 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Sean Stewart (13) and UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) battle for a rebound during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Clark will make UCLA better when he gets back, but from what we have seen recently, by no means should things go back to what they were before. Again not a slight at Clark, but things will inevitably change when you miss six-plus games in a row.

