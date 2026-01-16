Inside Trent Perry’s Growing Impact for UCLA

After an incredible 30-point showing Trent Perry has officially become undeniably.

Trent Perry spent most of the season playing off of the bench, however, this would change when Skyy Clark would go down with a hamstring injury. While unfortunate, Perry has proven that he is more than capable of filling the scoring void Clark left.

Why He Makes UCLA Better

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trent Perry is the missing piece the Bruins need. Although he was already seeing substantial minutes before Skyy Clark’s injury, those minutes often came in low-leverage situations. What Perry brings now is something this roster has struggled to find—consistent, dependable scoring when it matters.

Easily, the Bruins' biggest downfall this season has been their inability to start games fast, often being forced to play catch-up when the game is already out of reach. With Trent Perry in the starting lineup, this does not seem to be the case anymore.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is congratulated by guard Eric Freeny (8) after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

For this reason, Mick Cronin should reevaluate his starting lineups moving forward, even if this forces Donovan Dent or Skyy Clark to play minutes off the bench. It is a hard sacrifice to make, but it makes the most sense when diagnosing the Bruins' biggest issue this season.

This season season Perry is averaging 11.5 points, 2.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, while shooting 47.0% from the field. He is also doing this while playing on average 24.1 minutes per game.

Roster Shake-Ups

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With Donovan Dent not at 100% as well as Skyy Clark still dealing with injury, the Bruins have a dilemma on their hands. While both players do offer skill sets that have led to success in the past, the Bruins have still struggled to meet expectations even with them playing at a high-level.

And while this is not a slight at either of them, it is time for Cronin to get more creative with how he sets up his lineups. This could easily start with making Perry a full-time starter at either guard position, even when Skyy Clark comes back.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) heads down court after a three-point basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The biggest candidate to see the bench once Clark comes back is Donovan Dent. While he has shown flashes, it has not been at a consistent level. While the Bruins will miss his elite playmaking, Perry has shown to be able to replicate it at a similar level.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a three-point basket in in front of the Maryland Terrapins bench during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While it remains unclear what Mick Cronin will ultimately decide, Trent Perry has made a strong case to earn consistent starting-level minutes.

