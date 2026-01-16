Inside Trent Perry’s Growing Impact for UCLA
After an incredible 30-point showing Trent Perry has officially become undeniably.
Trent Perry spent most of the season playing off of the bench, however, this would change when Skyy Clark would go down with a hamstring injury. While unfortunate, Perry has proven that he is more than capable of filling the scoring void Clark left.
Why He Makes UCLA Better
Trent Perry is the missing piece the Bruins need. Although he was already seeing substantial minutes before Skyy Clark’s injury, those minutes often came in low-leverage situations. What Perry brings now is something this roster has struggled to find—consistent, dependable scoring when it matters.
Easily, the Bruins' biggest downfall this season has been their inability to start games fast, often being forced to play catch-up when the game is already out of reach. With Trent Perry in the starting lineup, this does not seem to be the case anymore.
For this reason, Mick Cronin should reevaluate his starting lineups moving forward, even if this forces Donovan Dent or Skyy Clark to play minutes off the bench. It is a hard sacrifice to make, but it makes the most sense when diagnosing the Bruins' biggest issue this season.
This season season Perry is averaging 11.5 points, 2.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds, while shooting 47.0% from the field. He is also doing this while playing on average 24.1 minutes per game.
Roster Shake-Ups
With Donovan Dent not at 100% as well as Skyy Clark still dealing with injury, the Bruins have a dilemma on their hands. While both players do offer skill sets that have led to success in the past, the Bruins have still struggled to meet expectations even with them playing at a high-level.
And while this is not a slight at either of them, it is time for Cronin to get more creative with how he sets up his lineups. This could easily start with making Perry a full-time starter at either guard position, even when Skyy Clark comes back.
The biggest candidate to see the bench once Clark comes back is Donovan Dent. While he has shown flashes, it has not been at a consistent level. While the Bruins will miss his elite playmaking, Perry has shown to be able to replicate it at a similar level.
While it remains unclear what Mick Cronin will ultimately decide, Trent Perry has made a strong case to earn consistent starting-level minutes.
