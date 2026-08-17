The Interesting Dilemma Among UCLA's Quarterback Room

There isn’t much debate in Westwood about who the starting quarterback is going to be for the Bruins this year.

Nico Iamaleava has been the starter for UCLA for months throughout the offseason, and that certainly won’t be changing anytime soon. There is, however, plenty of speculation as to who the No. 2 could be.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nico’s younger brother, Madden Iamaleava, is currently in the middle of a quarterback battle with Cal Poly transfer Ty Dieffenbach that could rage on for quite some time.

According to reports from UCLA fall camp, the battle is much closer than it may have originally appeared from the outside.

Madden Iamaleava Has Obvious Connection

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) meets with UCLA Bruins quarterback Madden Iamaleava (10) following the game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into spring and fall camp, it was certainly easy to assume that Madden would ultimately win the job behind Nico.

After all, he’s already familiar with the program and has spent plenty of time around his brother after he was brought to UCLA in the belief that it would one day be his turn to quarterback the Bruins.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of the UCLA Bruins logo in the end zone at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s also the obvious benefit of being the starting quarterback's brother. Having that familiarity in the quarterback room could certainly speed up Madden’s development, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he will be handed the backup job.

Dieffenbach Makes Things Interesting

The Cal Poly transfer is still a bit unknown to most UCLA fans, but he’s already pushing his way up the depth chart .

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (7) is pressured by Utah Utes linebacker Johnathan Hall (7) and defensive end John Henry Daley (90) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Dieffenbach does have actual playing experience at the college level, something Madden does not. That experience could provide value if UCLA ever needs to turn to its backup quarterback.

He started nine games for Cal Poly last season and played in 11, while completing 92-of-162 passes for 1,305 yards and nine interceptions with nine touchdowns. While those stats aren’t necessarily impressive, it’s simply experience that he has the chance to learn from.

The Family Dynamic Could Change Things

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (7) avoids a tackle by Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that Madden is Nico’s younger brother makes things inevitably more interesting. You never want to upset your starting quarterback, and you have to wonder if any social politics will come into play.

Madden has shown he has a path to the backup job, while Dieffenbach has shown legitimate competitive experience. For now, there’s certainly no reason to believe UCLA has labeled a winner of this positional battle. That is exactly what makes this competition one of the most intriguing on the UCLA roster, even if it is for a backup role.

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