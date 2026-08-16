UCLA Players Who Could Be on Path To Enter Transfer Portal

With the overhaul of a roster that UCLA went through by bringing Bob Chesney in, there’s only so much opportunity for players to see the field.

That means that out of the 42 transfers and 20 freshmen Chesney brought in, not all of them will see the field this season, and it could lead to some premature decisions to enter the transfer portal when they’re able.

Madden Iamaleava

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) meets with UCLA Bruins quarterback Madden Iamaleava (10) following the game at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest names we could see enter the transfer portal is Madden Iamaleava, the younger brother of starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

It was initially thought that he would be the backup quarterback for the Bruins, running the understudy position for his brother, but Ty Dieffenbach has reportedly looked solid in practice and could be gunning for that position himself.

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (7) avoids a tackle by Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing is given in college football, and if Dieffenbach wins the role of QB2, it could leave Madden with no true path to playing time at UCLA, which could result in him seeking time on the field elsewhere.

Wide Receiver Room

There are plenty of mouths to feed in the wide receiver room this season, and it could force some people out the door if they don’t approve of the end result.

Florida wide receiver Aidan Mizell (11) makes yards against Florida defensive lineman Jayden Woods (15) during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Depending on who is named where on the depth chart, it could send some guys out the door, and an early decision could be made for them regarding the portal.

Of course, it would likely be in their best interest to stay at UCLA and take the bench time and a period of growth and development, but instant gratification is the theme of college football these days, and it seems less likely that players are willing to do that.

Freshman Class

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another group of players who could seek other opportunities would be the freshman class. It seems unlikely that any freshman on the roster this season will see the field in a meaningful role, let alone start.

This could push plenty of players in the 2026 recruiting class to take a closer look at what outside opportunities look like and whether they could see the field immediately elsewhere. If they do find an opportunity, whether that’s at a lower level or not, I would expect some freshmen to hit the door.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, you never want to see players leave your program, but more than anything, you want guys who want to play for UCLA. If players took the developmental route more often, college football might just be a better place.