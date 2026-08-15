Updated UCLA Football Projected Starting Lineup Before Week 1
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As the season quickly approaches, Bob Chesney will be tasked with sorting through this UCLA roster and creating a depth chart in the near future. Here’s how we think the starting lineups could look come Week 1.
Offense
QB - Nico Iamaleava
Probably one of the easiest slots to project, if not the easiest. There was never really any doubt as to who would be starting for the Bruins this season, and there still isn’t.
Iamaleava had a bit of a rough go last year, and with the assets Chesney has brought in, he looks poised to have a major bounce-back year.
RB - Wayne Knight
Knight will be the lead back for the Bruins, but both Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods have been great as well and could do major damage with this UCLA offense this season.
We’ve heard about Wayne Knight all throughout fall camp, but he was shut out of spring ball after dealing with an injury. Hopefully that missed time doesn’t come back to hurt his starting chances, but the Bruins are in great hands with whichever back takes the field in Week 1.
WR - Landon Ellis, Brian Rowe Jr., Mikey Matthews
Landon Ellis’ experience with Bob Chesney at James Madison gives him a significant edge here, and I believe he’ll be one of the three receivers they start come Week 1.
Brian Rowe Jr. comes from South Carolina and has exceptional quickness and a slot ability that will likely land him in this starting trio.
Matthews has reportedly been exceptional in training camp, and has that added year of chemistry with Iamaleava that very well may play into his opportunity to start Week 1 for the Bruins.
TE - Josh Phifer
This one is a tough draw between Phifer and Brayden Loftin. Phifer dealt with injuries throughout spring camp, but his connection to Chesney and his prowess as a blocker could very well land him this starting role.
However, if Chesney decided to go in the direction of a receiving tight end, Loftin would ideally be the better selection.
LT: Jordan Davis
The South Alabama transfer comes in after a terrific season with the Jaguars, and he should be able to provide instant protection for Iamaleava off that left edge.
LG: Eugene Brooks
One of the returning players for the Bruins on this offense, Brooks was a bright spot on the offensive line and should bolster the left side for Nico.
C: Riley Robell
According to reports, Robell has run away with the center competition and has been the starter at just about every fall camp practice.
RG: Carter Sweazie
The unfortunate reality is that it seems as if there are three viable guards this season in Sweazie, Brooks, and Julian Armella, but only two slots are available. I think Sweazie’s James Madison experience will come into play here.
RT: Hall Schmidt
Transferring in from Boise State, Schmidt would fill in nicely and has probably done enough through spring and fall camps to ensure himself a starting position at a tackle position.
Defense
EDGE: Sahir West, Aiden Gobaira
Scott Taylor is also another option as a guy who has propelled himself up the depth chart through spring and fall camps, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in this rotation instead of Gobaira. As it stands now, I’d have to give Gobaira the nod. Ryan McCulloch will also be thrown into this rotation once he is cleared and returns to practice, hopefully soon.
DT: Darold DeNgohe, Tyson Ford
Starting two transfers on the interior of the line is almost a guarantee this season. Behind these two, Maxwell Roy and Ameir Washington have stood out as potential starters, but for now I would guess DeNgohe and Ford get the initial start.
LB: Sammy Omosigho, Jalen Woods
Sammy Omosigho has been the starting middle linebacker for a while, and nothing seems to be changing. Jalen Woods will likely be alongside him, though Donavyn Pellot and Drew Spinogatti could make a push for that starting job at some point.
CBs: DJ Barksdale, Rodrick Pleasant, Dante Lovett
Throughout the offseason, UCLA added a lot of talent in the secondary, and it’s the positional group I feel the most confident in on this defense. Barksdale will start as the slot corner, with Pleasant and Lovett on the outside.
Scooter Jackson is also a name to watch, as he continues dealing with his eligibility issues off the field.
S: Cole Martin, Tao Johnson
This duo of safeties is one of the stronger pairings on this UCLA team. Cole Martin will likely take the strong safety role, with transfer from Utah Tao Johnson as the free safety.
Martin’s experience should thrust him into a leadership role not within the secondary, but the entire defense as well.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.