Updated UCLA Football Projected Starting Lineup Before Week 1

As the season quickly approaches, Bob Chesney will be tasked with sorting through this UCLA roster and creating a depth chart in the near future. Here’s how we think the starting lineups could look come Week 1.

Offense

QB - Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Probably one of the easiest slots to project, if not the easiest. There was never really any doubt as to who would be starting for the Bruins this season, and there still isn’t.

Iamaleava had a bit of a rough go last year, and with the assets Chesney has brought in, he looks poised to have a major bounce-back year.

RB - Wayne Knight

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knight will be the lead back for the Bruins, but both Jaivian Thomas and Anthony Woods have been great as well and could do major damage with this UCLA offense this season.

We’ve heard about Wayne Knight all throughout fall camp, but he was shut out of spring ball after dealing with an injury. Hopefully that missed time doesn’t come back to hurt his starting chances, but the Bruins are in great hands with whichever back takes the field in Week 1.

WR - Landon Ellis, Brian Rowe Jr., Mikey Matthews

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Landon Ellis (13) runs after making a catch during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landon Ellis’ experience with Bob Chesney at James Madison gives him a significant edge here, and I believe he’ll be one of the three receivers they start come Week 1.

Brian Rowe Jr. comes from South Carolina and has exceptional quickness and a slot ability that will likely land him in this starting trio.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies safety Rahshawn Clark (2) forces a fumble by UCLA Bruins wide receiver Mikey Matthews (7) during the first half the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthews has reportedly been exceptional in training camp, and has that added year of chemistry with Iamaleava that very well may play into his opportunity to start Week 1 for the Bruins.

TE - Josh Phifer

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes tight end Josh Phifer (89) rushes as Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is a tough draw between Phifer and Brayden Loftin. Phifer dealt with injuries throughout spring camp, but his connection to Chesney and his prowess as a blocker could very well land him this starting role.

However, if Chesney decided to go in the direction of a receiving tight end, Loftin would ideally be the better selection.

LT: Jordan Davis

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; South Alabama Jaguars offensive lineman Jordan Davis (79) guards against guards against Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker linebacker Thomas Davis (15) during the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The South Alabama transfer comes in after a terrific season with the Jaguars, and he should be able to provide instant protection for Iamaleava off that left edge.

LG: Eugene Brooks

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the returning players for the Bruins on this offense, Brooks was a bright spot on the offensive line and should bolster the left side for Nico.

C: Riley Robell

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of helmets at the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins center Riley Robell (50) snaps the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to reports , Robell has run away with the center competition and has been the starter at just about every fall camp practice.

RG: Carter Sweazie

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The unfortunate reality is that it seems as if there are three viable guards this season in Sweazie, Brooks, and Julian Armella, but only two slots are available. I think Sweazie’s James Madison experience will come into play here.

RT: Hall Schmidt

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Hall Schmidt (65) defends against defensive lineman Sahir West (15) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Transferring in from Boise State, Schmidt would fill in nicely and has probably done enough through spring and fall camps to ensure himself a starting position at a tackle position.

Defense

EDGE: Sahir West, Aiden Gobaira

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott Taylor is also another option as a guy who has propelled himself up the depth chart through spring and fall camps, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in this rotation instead of Gobaira. As it stands now, I’d have to give Gobaira the nod. Ryan McCulloch will also be thrown into this rotation once he is cleared and returns to practice, hopefully soon.

DT: Darold DeNgohe, Tyson Ford

Tyson Ford DL of the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame football practice at the Irish Athletic Center on August 7, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting two transfers on the interior of the line is almost a guarantee this season. Behind these two, Maxwell Roy and Ameir Washington have stood out as potential starters, but for now I would guess DeNgohe and Ford get the initial start.

LB: Sammy Omosigho, Jalen Woods

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho (7) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sammy Omosigho has been the starting middle linebacker for a while, and nothing seems to be changing. Jalen Woods will likely be alongside him, though Donavyn Pellot and Drew Spinogatti could make a push for that starting job at some point.

CBs: DJ Barksdale, Rodrick Pleasant, Dante Lovett

Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Quincy Porter (11) attempts to catch the ball as UCLA Bruins defensive back Rodrick Pleasant (18) interferes on the play during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the offseason, UCLA added a lot of talent in the secondary, and it’s the positional group I feel the most confident in on this defense. Barksdale will start as the slot corner, with Pleasant and Lovett on the outside.

Scooter Jackson is also a name to watch, as he continues dealing with his eligibility issues off the field.

S: Cole Martin, Tao Johnson

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Cole Martin (4) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This duo of safeties is one of the stronger pairings on this UCLA team. Cole Martin will likely take the strong safety role, with transfer from Utah Tao Johnson as the free safety.

Martin’s experience should thrust him into a leadership role not within the secondary, but the entire defense as well.