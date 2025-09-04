Two 'Jet' Thomas'? UCLA, UNLV RBs Battling Saturday
UCLA's Week 2 clash against UNLV in Las Vegas just got a lot more interesting. Both teams' starting running backs share the same name.
Bruins' Jaivian "Jet" Thomas and Rebels' Jai'Den "Jet" Thomas will battle it out in the unofficial 'Battle of the Jets.' Each comes into the game as an integral figure in their offenses. But one has had a better start to the season than the other.
UNLV's 'Jet' opened the Rebels' season with 147 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries against FCS Idaho State in their 38-31 Week 0 win. Against Sam Houston on Saturday, Thomas ran for 65 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
UCLA's 'Jet' had a much different outcome in his lone game against Utah. Jaivian ran for 17 yards on seven attempts and was part of an underwhelming Bruins rushing outing. All three of UCLA's running backs -- Thomas, Jalen Berger and Anthony Woods -- finished with 37 combined yards on 15 rushes, a major offensive pain point in their 43-10 loss to the Utes.
"They got a 'Jet' Thomas also," Foster said during Wednesday's media availability. "It's the battle of 'Will the real Jet Thomas stand up.' But, he's a good back. He's ran hard. Think he's averaging above eight yards a carry."
Getting the running game established is a primary goal for Foster and UCLA entering Las Vegas.
Foster Turns Attention Towards Running Backs
At practice ahead of their Week 2 matchup against UNLV, Foster was seen instructing his running backs personally. Woods spoke to the media about it on Tuesday, and what he's learned from his head coach and former NFL running back.
"He was showing us our pass pro," Woods said. "Giving us some more technique for our pass pro, so we could pick it up better.
"I've learned a lot. I learned, being a football player, just the game. Showing us the game. Showing us what we can improve on."
UCLA getting the ground game going will be integral and raising its offensive ceiling, and after Woods' spark plug performance against Utah, his talent may be needed against the Rebels.
