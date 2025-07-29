Insider Sees One of Cronin’s Best UCLA Squads Yet
Mick Cronin raised the ceiling of UCLA's Men's Basketball team through the transfer portal this season. And while we're still in the depths of the offseason, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein came away from his Westwood visit thoroughly impressed.
What impressed the insider the most was transfer guard Donovan Dent's ceiling as a player, lamenting him as one of Cronin's best point guards ever.
"Mick Cronin has been coaching a long time, but he has never had a point guard as a head coach with the ceiling and passing capabilities of New Mexico transfer, Donovan Dent," Rothstein said in his reaction to UCLA on X (formerly Twitter). "[Dent] might be pound-for-pound, inch-for-inch, a top two point guard in college basketball in 25-26, along with Purdue's Braden Smith."
Dent addresses a major issue Cronin's Bruins had (especially) down the stretch of last season -- offensive efficiency and creation. Bowing out of the NCAA Tournament in the second round to Tennessee, Cronin new exactly what needed to be addressed and he found the perfect solution in the SoCal kid.
After finishing their first season in the Big Ten Conference with a 23-11 record UCLA's trajectory is looking up for next season.
UCLA finished the season with the 164th overall offense with similar low rankings in field goal percentage, 3-point percentage and free throw shooting.
With Dent addressing a dire need for improvement offensively, the Bruins are primed to build off the momentum of their inaugural season in the Big Ten by proving to be a true contender in the college basketball stratosphere.
Rothstein Came Away Impressed With Entire Squad
Rothstein's praise didn't stop with Dent, though. The Bruins' squad overall impressed the insider.
"UCLA also has two other players in addition to Dent, Eric Dailey and Tyler Bilodeau, who look like they boast All-Big Ten-caliber potential," Rothstein added. "You add in reliable, veteran guard Skyy Clark, and UCLA has a team that should push Purdue and Michigan at the top of the Big Ten standings.
"What are the x-factors for the Bruins in 25-26? Two players in particular, Michigan State transfer, Xavier Booker, and former McDonald's All-American, Trent Perry.
"If Booker, who is now playing as a five-man instead of the four, like he did at Michigan State, can give UCLA productivity at the five and more space at center, and Perry can play for the Bruins at the type of role that Denzel Aberdeen last year at Florida, UCLA should have, unequivocally, its best team since the Bruins were 27-4 at the end of the 22-23 regular season prior to season-ending injuries to both Jaylen Clark and Adem Bona, this could be Mick Cronin's best team since the 22-23 college basketball season.
"But you know just as well as I do, this is only July."
