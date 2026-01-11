Dishing Out 5 Bruins Grades Following Win Over Maryland

UCLA was able to snap their two-game losing streak against Maryland off the back of a very notable Bruins performances.

The Bruins almost played a complete game against Maryland, there were a few moments that were questionable, but overall this team looked good. If the Bruins are able to build off of this win they could be in some very good company moving forward. Here is how each Bruin performed:

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) defends a shot by Maryland Terrapins guard Isaiah Watts (12) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After being benched against Wisconsin for defensive and rebounding issues, Xavier Booker was slipped back into the lineup against Maryland. While it is unclear if this was only due to Brandon Williams being out with injury, or if Cronin felt like he was ready to come back.

Either way, Booker did not prove the ladder. While you could tell he was giving more effort, the production simply was not there. At times, he showed flashes offensively, however it was not enough to justify a higher grade.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr has really stepped up late and really built off of his 18-point, nine-rebound game against Wisconsin. Dailey Jr has quickly emerged as the Bruins' No. 1 threat in these last two games; if he keeps this up.

The only thing keeping him from an A was his scoring. While 15 points is a solid outing, the Bruins will need more moving forward. His rebounding, however, was outstanding—nine boards is exactly the kind of production UCLA needs.

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cooper Koch (8) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Rough outing from Tyler Bilodeau . As the Bruins' top scorer, he needs to start playing like it. Once Bilodeau starts playing to the level he did earlier in the season, there is little doubt that the Bruins will be able to make a deep run in the postseason.

He earns an C, and honestly there is an argument for a lower grade, simply because his scoring was almost non-existent. We need to see him take more shots for him to truly be the player we know he is. As it stands now we are not seeing the Bilodeau from the past.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots over Maryland Terrapins guard Isaiah Watts (12) and center Collin Metcalf (45) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not good, but not bad; it's really the only way to sum up this performance. Donovan Dent's scoring is still an issue, but his playmaking continues to be phenomenal. Dent really needs to figure out his scoring troubles, as that is the only thing that is truly holding him back from being the Bruins top threat.

He earns a B- minus, because his facilitating really did most of the heavy lifting. Seven assists to 0 turnovers is something few point guards are able to do. His rebounding was also an underrated aspect of this performance. Not a bad outing overall.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Since Skyy Clark went down with an injury, Trent Perry could not have filled his role better if he tried. Perry's scoring really helped UCLA navigate this game, as the offense as a whole was nothing special to say the least. Mick Cronin will have a dilemma on his hands once Clark gets healthy.

He earns his first A of the season because of how effective he was scoring in this one. 50% shooting is nothing to complain about, especially given that most of these shots came at very important times for the Bruins.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

