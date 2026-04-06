UCLA's Kennedy Applauds Nico Iamaleava’s Key Improvement

A major storyline for the UCLA Bruins this upcoming football season is the return of starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

The transfer from Tennessee is now entering his second season with the Bruins in 2026. Iamaleava struggled in a paltry Bruins offense in 2025, throwing for 1,928 yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions, as the Bruins posted a 3-9 record.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Changes were made this offseason. After former head coach DeShaun Foster was fired three games into the season, the Bruins began their search for a new head coach, landing on Bob Chesney, formerly of James Madison University.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Chesney at JMU

Chesney was highly successful during his two seasons at JMU, going 21-6 combined. In 2025, the Dukes went 12-2, winning the Sun Belt and making their first appearance in the College Football Playoff, where they would fall to Oregon in the first round.

With Iamaleava back, the Bruins are hopeful their offense can succeed much more with new leadership. With spring practices now underway, offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy spoke on the impact that Iamaleava has had on the quarterback room so far.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kennedy’s Thoughts

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“His willingness to learn,” Kennedy said, regarding what has stood out about Iamaleava so far in spring camp. “His willingness to put in work, his notes. Every day he has a page, two pages, and we're talking about 30 minutes, 45 minutes, double that, there's two pages. He has it color-coordinated. He goes back and reviews his notes. I tell him after an install, I'll come back with questions.”

“That’s what you have to be,” he added. “You have to prepare like you are the greatest, and you have to prepare for every situation. With the quarterback room, we talked about knowing the 22. They're the only position that has to know 22 people, including themselves, on the football field."

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is pressured by Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"That right there, if you're willing to work and you're willing to prepare like the best, he can do wonders. Starting with that bullet point right there of his willingness to work and prepare in the classroom, it's only going to translate to the field and keep going up. The sky's the limit for that quarterback room.”

Iamaleava will look to continue making a strong impression on his new coaching staff as a new era of UCLA football begins later this fall. After a disappointing first two seasons in the Big Ten, UCLA is looking to turn things around, spearheaded by Iamaleava and Chesney.