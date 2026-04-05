UCLA's Chesney Talks Impact of Reshaped Running Back Room

Of all the changes brought to UCLA this offseason by new head coach Bob Chesney, the team’s running back room is amongst the most different.

Chesney has brought in several James Madison transfers this offseason as the players are following their head coach to Westwood. Chesney was hired by UCLA last December after spending two seasons with JMU and reaching the College Football Playoff in 2025.

UCLA’s Revamped RB Room

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

One of the most notable of those JMU transfers is running back Wayne Knight, who is spearheading a reshaped running back group. Last season, Knight rushed for 1,373 yards on 207 carries, with 9 touchdowns on the ground. The redshirt senior will now take over a running back core at UCLA that is looking to improve from last season.

Knight serves as a massive upgrade over what UCLA had in the backfield last season. In 2025, quarterback Nico Iamaleava was the team’s leading rusher with 505 rushing yards, with second place being Jalen Berger with 364 yards on 81 carries. The team lacked a serious top option in the backfield, and now they’ll have just that in Knight after establishing himself as a top running back in the country last season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Bruins also brought in Iowa State transfer Dylan Lee via the portal. Lee saw increased action as a redshirt freshman in 2025, rushing for 117 yards on 25 carries with 1 touchdown last season. He figures to take another leap next season in Chesney’s system alongside Knight.

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Dylan Lee (2) and running back Aiden Flora (21) celebrate after Flora returns a punt for a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After the first spring practice session of the year, Chesney talked about the revamped running back room and the impact they may have throughout the season.

Chesney’s Thoughts

“Not to name names, but they are all physical,” Chesney said. “They're downhill players. They protect the football well and, their bodies, what their bodies look like is phenomenal. I mean, O line, D line obviously just on mass alone in the weight room are stronger than most, but that running back room, I think they're stronger than the linebackers, they might be stronger than the D-ends."

"There’s some stuff in that room that's just a little bit different right now, so we’ve got to keep them healthy, keep them playing downhill, and doing what they do.”

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney speaks with the referees during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images