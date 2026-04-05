UCLA's Chesney Talks Impact of Reshaped Running Back Room
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Of all the changes brought to UCLA this offseason by new head coach Bob Chesney, the team’s running back room is amongst the most different.
Chesney has brought in several James Madison transfers this offseason as the players are following their head coach to Westwood. Chesney was hired by UCLA last December after spending two seasons with JMU and reaching the College Football Playoff in 2025.
UCLA’s Revamped RB Room
One of the most notable of those JMU transfers is running back Wayne Knight, who is spearheading a reshaped running back group. Last season, Knight rushed for 1,373 yards on 207 carries, with 9 touchdowns on the ground. The redshirt senior will now take over a running back core at UCLA that is looking to improve from last season.
Knight serves as a massive upgrade over what UCLA had in the backfield last season. In 2025, quarterback Nico Iamaleava was the team’s leading rusher with 505 rushing yards, with second place being Jalen Berger with 364 yards on 81 carries. The team lacked a serious top option in the backfield, and now they’ll have just that in Knight after establishing himself as a top running back in the country last season.
The Bruins also brought in Iowa State transfer Dylan Lee via the portal. Lee saw increased action as a redshirt freshman in 2025, rushing for 117 yards on 25 carries with 1 touchdown last season. He figures to take another leap next season in Chesney’s system alongside Knight.
After the first spring practice session of the year, Chesney talked about the revamped running back room and the impact they may have throughout the season.
Chesney’s Thoughts
- “Not to name names, but they are all physical,” Chesney said. “They're downhill players. They protect the football well and, their bodies, what their bodies look like is phenomenal. I mean, O line, D line obviously just on mass alone in the weight room are stronger than most, but that running back room, I think they're stronger than the linebackers, they might be stronger than the D-ends."
- "There’s some stuff in that room that's just a little bit different right now, so we’ve got to keep them healthy, keep them playing downhill, and doing what they do.”
After going just 8-16 combined in their first two seasons in the Big Ten, UCLA is looking to make a profound statement in the first year of Chesney’s tenure. A revamped running back room full of star talent could be just what they need to kickstart that turnaround later this year.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.