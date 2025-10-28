UCLA WBB Standout Tabbed for Top Point Guard Honor
The UCLA Bruins women's basketball team has its eyes set on a national championship appearance at the end of the 2025-26 season, and Cori Close's squad is staunch with veterans and impactful newcomers.
None more important than senior guard Kiki Rice, who has already been named to her share of preseason teams and award watch lists, including being named to the Nancy Lieberman Award preseason watch list on Monday, which is awarded to the nation's top point guard.
Rice joins a 20-player list a season after averaging 12.8 points per game on 48.5% shooting from the field and 36.5% from deep, both career bests, and leading the Big Ten with 170 assists on the year.
Full List of 2025-26 Nancy Lieberman Award Candidates:
Rachael Rose – Clemson
Taina Mair – Duke
Janelle Brown – Fairfield
Jada Williams – Iowa State
S'Mya Nichols – Kansas
Tonie Morgan – Kentucky
MiLaysia Fulwiley – LSU
Zoe Brooks – NC State
Britt Prince – Nebraska
Reniya Kelly – North Carolina
Hannah Hidalgo – Notre Dame
Aaliyah Chavez – Oklahoma
Raven Johnson – South Carolina
Olivia Miles – TCU
Talaysia Cooper – Tennessee
Rori Harmon – Texas
Ny'Ceara Pryor – Texas A&M
Kiki Rice – UCLA
Kymora Johnson – Virginia
Jordan Harrison – West Virginia
The one-two punch of Rice and star center Lauren Betts are one of the tandems in the nation with the highest ceilings for the No. 3 Bruins.
Rice, Betts Earn Unanimous Preseason Recognition
UCLA was well-represented in Big Ten Conference preseason polls.
Star seniors Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice were unanimously named to the 2025-26 Coaches Preseason All-Big Ten Team. The full team is below:
- Lauren Betts, Sr., C, UCLA
- Kiki Rice, Sr., G, UCLA
- Hannah Stuelke, Sr., F, Iowa
- Yarden Garzon, Sr., G, Maryland
- Kaylene Smikle, Sr., G, Maryland
- Olivia Olson, So., G, Michigan
- Syla Swords, So., G, Michigan
- Grace VanSlooten, Sr., F, Michigan State
- Jaloni Cambridge, So., G, Ohio State
- Sayvia Sellers, Jr., G, Washington
Betts and Rice also made the 2025-26 Media Preseason All-Big Ten Team. Betts was the only unanimous player voted by the media. UCLA Athletics detailed Betts and Rice's previous seasons in a statement released announcing the Big Ten teams.
On Rice:
"Rice finished her junior campaign as UCLA's second leading scorer with 12.8 points per game, and she displayed improved efficiency in her scoring; Rice shot career-bests from the floor (.485 FG%) and from long range (.365 3FG%). The Bruin point guard was both the team and conference leader in assists (170); Rice surpassed 100 assists for the third-consecutive season in 2024-25."
On Betts:
"Betts, coming off a unanimous Defensive Player of the Year campaign in the conference, has also been selected as the unanimous Preseason Player of the Year by Big Ten ahead of her senior year. In 2024-25, she became the first Bruin with 600+ points, 300+ rebounds, 100+ blocks in a season. The center also set a new single-season blocks record with her 100 rejections this year and captured the UCLA single-game blocks record with nine against No. 25 Baylor at the Coretta Scott King Classic. The team's leading scorer (20.2 PPG) had a career-high 33 points at No. 8 Maryland in late January, one of four games in which she scored 30+ points."
