UCLA’s Blueprint for Navigating an Extremely Challenging Stretch

The Bruins have played up to expectations so far this season; however, they will be put to the test in their next eight games.

The Bruins will kick off this eight-game gauntlet with Cal Poly and Long Beach State; however, things will start to get dicey after, as they will face off against No. 21 Ohio State, No. 16 USC, No. 24 Nebraska, and to round things off, No. 7 Maryland

What Needs to Happen?

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) drives past Oregon Ducks forward Sarah Rambus (23) for a basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For starters, Lauren Betts needs to elevate her play. We saw flashes of her old dominance against Oregon, but UCLA will need that version more consistently during this stretch. This season, she’s averaging 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting an efficient 56.8% from the field.

This season has been on the slower side; however, after a much-needed one-on-one with Cori Close, it seems like Lauren Betts has been able to find her stride recently. Versus Oregon, she put up 24 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks while shooting 52.6% from the field. Outstanding.

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) drives past Oregon Ducks guard Avary Cain (42) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Kiki Rice also needs to continue to play at her best. We saw a dip in production against Oregon, however, on the season she has been spectacular, averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, while shooting 44.7% from the field. It was clear that Oregon was an outlier game for Rice.

Sienna Betts Must be Impactful

Oct 8, 2025; Rosemont, Illinois, USA; UCLA Head Coach Cori Close speaks during Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

With the encouraging news that Sienna Betts could return as soon as the Cal Poly matchup, UCLA is set to gain a major boost to the lineup, despite her not having logged a single minute this season.

While it is unclear what her role will look like for the Bruins this season, she needs to make the most of every minute she plays, even if it is only a few at a time. Her presence could impact the current dynamics of the Bruins' lineups, so she must do everything to not be a problem.

Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American East forward Jaliya Davis (24) shoots the ball against McDonald's All American West forward Sienna Betts (51) during the second half of the game at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images | Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

While her return is exciting, it’s hard to ignore the volatility that often comes with freshman players. If Cori Close can’t diagnose and manage those growing pains quickly, it could become a real detriment during this stretch.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This stretch can prove to be very make or break for the Bruins. As the No. 4 team in the entire country they have a very sizeable target on their back. Any loss during this span of eight games can send them free falling down the rankings if they are not careful.

