UCLA Loses a Third Pitcher to the Transfer Portal

UCLA has now lost three pitchers to the transfer portal.

The Bruins were projected to be in the College World Series championship game. Instead, they, just like all of us, are watching North Carolina face off against Oklahoma play in the championship game.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

This offseason, UCLA has already lost two pitchers. Both Chris Grotheus and Jack O’Connor entered the transfer portal 11 days after the season ended.

Now, another name has been added to the transfer portal, joining O’Connor and Grotheus, in starting pitcher Landon Stump .

Stump Enters the Transfer Portal

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins starting pitcher Landon Stump (14) throws against the LSU Tigers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Stump was once considered a highly sought-after prospect out of high school. Coming from Live Oak High School in Morgan Hill, Stump was the 7th-ranked RHP and the 20th-ranked overall prospect in California, and nationally, the 31st-ranked RHP and the 123rd-ranked prospect overall.

This past season, Stump had a 2-1 record as a pitcher with a 4.12 ERA over the course of 18 games and 13 starts on the mound. In 54.2 innings pitched, Stump gave up 48 hits, 30 runs, and 25 earned runs. He only issued 22 walks and had 43 strikeouts, but far fewer than his career high of 62 in 2025.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Murray State Racers head coach Dan Skirka and UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage meet with umpires before the game at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Over the course of his career, Stump has an 8-8 record, a 5.23 ERA, 52 games pitched, and 42 starts. It’s a total of 179 innings pitched, 182 hits allowed, 118 runs allowed, 21 home runs allowed, 88 walks issued, and 143 strikeouts.

Where UCLA Turns Now

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage walks off the field before the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

UCLA has landed a player through the transfer portal: senior outfielder Isaac Wachsmann from Xavier. Wachsmann comes to UCLA to replace Will Gasparino, as he is expected to enter and be selected in the upcoming MLB draft.

The Bruins, however, have not been able to land a pitcher through the portal, which is very much needed for next season. Not only have three players left in the transfer portal, but their ace pitcher last year, Logann Reddemann, is expected to be a first-round pick in the MLB draft and will most likely not return to Westwood.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Next year, there will be two guaranteed starting pitchers in Wylann Moss and Angel Cervantes. Moss has just finished his sophomore season, and Cervantes just finished his true freshman season. The rest of the rotation is full of unproven pitchers trying to move up and be starting pitchers.

Both Moss and Cervantes are projected to have big seasons next year, but they can't be the only starting pitchers on next year's squad. John Savage needs to bring in one or two experienced starting pitchers who can be reliable next season.