Two UCLA Pitchers Enter Their Names Into Transfer Portal

Saint Mary’s pulled off one of the biggest upsets in college baseball history against UCLA.

The Bruins were considered one of the favorites to win the College World Series, but were the second-ever No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament to be eliminated before reaching the Super Regionals.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage on the field before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Bruins were known all season for comeback victories, leading all of college baseball with 30 this year. However, it would be the Gaels in their second matchup in the Regionals to pull off the comeback against the Bruins.

While the College World Series is still ongoing, the Bruins have now started their offseason, and a few players have already entered their names into the transfer portal. Two names added to the portal are relief pitchers Chris Grothues and Jack O’Connor.

Jack O’Connor

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Jack O'Connor (16) pitches against the Murray State Racers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

During his time with the Bruins, O'Connor pitched two seasons and logged 42.1 total innings pitched. The California native had a promising junior campaign in 2025, posting an impressive 1.67 ERA across 27 innings, striking out 18, and allowing only one home run.

During the middle of conference play, the right-hander really became one of the better pitchers for the Bruins, pitching 9.1 innings in relief from March 16 to May 15 without giving up an earned run. Across that stretch, O'Connor struck out a total of seven batters while giving up just six hits.

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) walks to the dugout before the restart of the game against the LSU Tigers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Sadly, after a promising first year with the Bruins, he really struggled. The right-hander only pitched in 15.1 innings, with a 3.52 ERA and allowed 16 hits, three home runs, and six earned runs while striking out just one more batter than he walked.

Chris Grothues

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage watches the team warm up before the game against the Murray State Races at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Grothues made 21 appearances and pitched 32.2 innings during his redshirt sophomore season last season. Despite a 4.96 ERA, Grothues would post a 4-1 record, with 31 strikeouts, 15 walks, and 18 earned runs, as well as holding batters to a .196 batting average.

However, this season, Grothues would struggle all across the board, posting a 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings. Grothues would also struggle with his strikeouts-to-walks ratio, posting just 13 strikeouts and eight walks while allowing nine earned runs and a .217 batting average.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Murray State Racers head coach Dan Skirka and UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage meet with umpires before the game at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

While neither player had a great year last season, their departure leaves a big hole in the bullpen. Manager John Savage needs to go into the portal and find suitable replacements, as we have seen what happens when they don't have suitable relief pitchers for the postseason.