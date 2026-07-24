UCLA Matchup With Gonzaga Receives New Scheduling News

According to a report from Steven Karr on X, the Gonzaga-UCLA game on Fox will be played in the afternoon, with the Big 10 Football Championship Game scheduled for the network later that night. It was announced earlier this week that UCLA and Gonzaga are playing on December 5 at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

UCLA beat Gonzaga 65-62 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood in 2024. Gonzaga won 82-72 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle in 2025. The Bulldogs have eight wins and three losses all-time against UCLA. In addition to its 2024 win, UCLA beat Gonzaga in 2006 in the West Regional Semifinal.

For travel and planning purposes for those going, Gonzaga-UCLA will be an afternoon game December 5th. Game is on FOX, but they’re airing Big 10 Football championship game that night, so Gonzaga-UCLA will be an afternoon tip time like it was in 2024. — Steven Karr (@SKarrG0) July 22, 2026

UCLA Ends a Losing Streak

The UCLA win over Gonzaga in 2024 ended a four-game losing streak to the Bulldogs. Gonzaga's 8-3 record against UCLA is the second-best winning percentage by a Bruins' opponent with at least 10 games played. North Carolina has 12 wins and three losses in their series against UCLA.

Gonzaga won 59-43 at UCLA in 1999 in the first game between the programs. The Bulldogs were nine months removed from their Elite Eight run that began their nearly three decades of sustained excellence. The 2006 NCAA Tournament game was the first of four postseason contests between Gonzaga and UCLA.

Heartbreak City for Gonzaga

Gus Johnson had his memorable call of Heartbreak City for Gonzaga with Bulldog legend Gus Johnson on the ground after UCLA rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to win. A late steal by UCLA ended with a layup to give UCLA the lead with under a minute left in the game.

Gonzaga earned its first NCAA Tournament win over UCLA with a 74–62 victory over the 11-seed Bruins in the South Regional Semifinals. The Bulldogs flipped their demoralizing loss in the 2006 NCAA Tournament with a pair of late-game wins over the Bruins in 2021 and 2023.

UCLA Suffers a Pair of NCAA Tournament Losses to Gonzaga

UCLA tied the 2021 game in the National Semifinal on a Johnny Juzang layup with three seconds remaining. Jalen Suggs made one of the most memorable shots in NCAA Tournament history when he made a half-court buzzer-beater to send Gonzaga to the National Championship Game for the second time in the last four NCAA Tournaments.

UCLA almost pulled off an epic comeback over Gonzaga in 2023. An Amari Bailey three-point shot with 12.2 seconds left put UCLA in front 76-75 after the Bruins trailed by eight points with 1:05 remaining. Julian Strawther answered Bailey with his own three-point shot to put Gonzaga ahead 78-78-76. A free throw following a UCLA turnover gave Gonzaga a 79-76 win.

In stark contrast to these Big 10 predictions, Bart Torvik has Nebraska as #4 (not #9) in the Big Ten behind Illinois, MSU, and Michigan.



Nationwide, Torvik predicts Nebraska ahead of all these teams…

#13 Nebraska

#16 Ohio State

#21 UCLA

#28 Purdue

#27 Indiana

#31 USC https://t.co/wkZctROWDs — Husk'n Fanatic (@husknfanatic) July 16, 2026

2026-27 Projections

Bart Torvik has Gonzaga 14th and UCLA 21st in his 2026-27 projections. Torvik projects Gonzaga with the 17th-best offense and 14th-best defense. UCLA is projected by Torvik to rank 12th in offense and 27th in defense entering the 2026-27 season.