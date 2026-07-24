UCLA Matchup With Gonzaga Receives New Scheduling News
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According to a report from Steven Karr on X, the Gonzaga-UCLA game on Fox will be played in the afternoon, with the Big 10 Football Championship Game scheduled for the network later that night. It was announced earlier this week that UCLA and Gonzaga are playing on December 5 at the Honda Center in Anaheim.
UCLA beat Gonzaga 65-62 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood in 2024. Gonzaga won 82-72 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle in 2025. The Bulldogs have eight wins and three losses all-time against UCLA. In addition to its 2024 win, UCLA beat Gonzaga in 2006 in the West Regional Semifinal.
UCLA Ends a Losing Streak
The UCLA win over Gonzaga in 2024 ended a four-game losing streak to the Bulldogs. Gonzaga's 8-3 record against UCLA is the second-best winning percentage by a Bruins' opponent with at least 10 games played. North Carolina has 12 wins and three losses in their series against UCLA.
Gonzaga won 59-43 at UCLA in 1999 in the first game between the programs. The Bulldogs were nine months removed from their Elite Eight run that began their nearly three decades of sustained excellence. The 2006 NCAA Tournament game was the first of four postseason contests between Gonzaga and UCLA.
Heartbreak City for Gonzaga
Gus Johnson had his memorable call of Heartbreak City for Gonzaga with Bulldog legend Gus Johnson on the ground after UCLA rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to win. A late steal by UCLA ended with a layup to give UCLA the lead with under a minute left in the game.
Gonzaga earned its first NCAA Tournament win over UCLA with a 74–62 victory over the 11-seed Bruins in the South Regional Semifinals. The Bulldogs flipped their demoralizing loss in the 2006 NCAA Tournament with a pair of late-game wins over the Bruins in 2021 and 2023.
UCLA Suffers a Pair of NCAA Tournament Losses to Gonzaga
UCLA tied the 2021 game in the National Semifinal on a Johnny Juzang layup with three seconds remaining. Jalen Suggs made one of the most memorable shots in NCAA Tournament history when he made a half-court buzzer-beater to send Gonzaga to the National Championship Game for the second time in the last four NCAA Tournaments.
UCLA almost pulled off an epic comeback over Gonzaga in 2023. An Amari Bailey three-point shot with 12.2 seconds left put UCLA in front 76-75 after the Bruins trailed by eight points with 1:05 remaining. Julian Strawther answered Bailey with his own three-point shot to put Gonzaga ahead 78-78-76. A free throw following a UCLA turnover gave Gonzaga a 79-76 win.
2026-27 Projections
Bart Torvik has Gonzaga 14th and UCLA 21st in his 2026-27 projections. Torvik projects Gonzaga with the 17th-best offense and 14th-best defense. UCLA is projected by Torvik to rank 12th in offense and 27th in defense entering the 2026-27 season.
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Alan Rubenstein has decades of experience covering the Big Four American sports and is currently a UCLA reporter with On SI. Over the last 10 years, his primary focus has been covering college sports. That includes two Final Fours and one College Football National Championship Game.