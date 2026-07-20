UCLA Assistant Leads Serbia to Euro Silver Medal

UCLA assistant coach Nemanja "Yogi" Jovanovic led Serbia to the silver medal in the U20 European Championships that concluded on Sunday. Serbia lost 84-65 to Slovenia. Serbia beat Italy, Greece, and Spain in the knockout rounds to advance to the championship game.

In group play, Serbia beat Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia. Serbia cruised to the final. Before beating Spain in the semifinal, Serbia won its first five games at the U20 Euros by at least 17 points. Before the decisive loss to Slovenia, Serbia beat Spain 72-65 to earn its berth in the title game.

Congrats to our assistant coach Yogi Jovanovic, currently serving as the head coach for Serbia’s U20 national team. 🇷🇸 https://t.co/Ld6r1Ka9eV — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) July 18, 2026

When UCLA Hired Nemanja "Yogi" Jovanovic

The official title for Jovanovic is Assistant Coach, Director of International Recruiting. UCLA hired Jovanovic in the Summer of 2023. Jovanovic had extensive experience in the United States before joining UCLA. The Serbian served as an assistant at SMU from 2015 through 2022, at DePaul in 2022-23, and at UT-Arlington during the 2023-24 season.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Serbia Ranked Statistically at U20 European Championship

Serbia finished fourth, averaging 81.0 points per game at the U20 European Championships. The Serbians were second at the Euro U20s, shooting an efficient 44.9 percent from the field and sixth, making only 28.8 percent of their three-point attempts. Serbia led the tournament, averaging 48 rebounds and 5.7 blocks per game.

Yes, having 🇷🇸 U20 coach Nemanja "Yogi" Jovanovic on UCLA's staff as an assistant helped — mainly because he was in Istanbul during the U17 FIBA World Cup.



But Cronin led Kusturica's recruitment 🔽 — Aaron Heisen (@aaron_heisen) July 10, 2026

Nemanja Jovanovic's Importance to UCLA

Before leading Serbia to the Silver Medal at the U20 Euros, Jovanovic was in Turkey at the U17 World Cup. Shortly after the U17 World Cup concluded, UCLA announced the signing of 5-star Serbian prospect Nikola Kusturica. Kusturica is not eligible for the NBA Draft until 2028 and should spend at least two years with the Bruins.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Serbia's Stats Relate to UCLA

UCLA finished 146th nationally in 2025-26, averaging 77.1 PPG; 85th making 46.6 percent from the field; 20th shooting 37.9 percent on three-point attempts; 259th with a -1.1 rebounding margin; and 232nd with 3.0 blocks per contest.

1 more https://t.co/3d58sLiT0D — Nemanja Jovanovic Yogi (@coachnemanja) July 18, 2026

How Coaching Serbia Will Help Yogi Jovanovic at UCLA

Jovanovic's coaching experience in Europe and with college programs in the United States provides him with international recruiting experience and a varied approach to help UCLA head coach Mick Cronin evolve his style of play.

UCLA is projected to have four international players on its 2026-27 roster. Auburn transfer Filip Jovic and Sergej Macura from Mississippi State join Kusturica as Serbians on the 2026-27 UCLA roster. With Jovanovic on the UCLA coaching staff, the Bruins should continue to attract elite European talent, and specifically Serbian.