UCLA's Megan Grant Named Finalist for Prestigious Softball Award

UCLA softball superstar Megan Grant made history last week as she broke the NCAA's single-season home run record, eventually reaching 40 total long balls through the regional final round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Now, she's adding to her career year as a finalist for one of the sport's top awards. The Bruins slugger is one of three final candidates for USA Softball's 2026 Collegiate Player of the Year Award, given to the top player in Division I. She'll be up against Nebraska pitcher and first baseman Jordy Frahm, off whom she hit the record-setting homer, and Florida State shortstop Isa Torres, and the award will be presented just before the Women's College World Series later this month.

Megan Grant is a Top 3 Finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year! 👩‍🍳



📝: https://t.co/frHMyiHe1r#GoBruins | @ChefMeganCookin pic.twitter.com/9wOsxiAJXa — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) May 18, 2026

UCLA and the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award

USA Softball has picked a Collegiate Player of the Year since 2002, and former UCLA player Stacey Nuveman was the first recipient, adding another layer to UCLA's legacy and the lore of Grant's season and career achievements. However, only one Bruin has won it since. Arkansas first baseman Bri Ellis won it last season.

Grant is the 10th UCLA player to become a finalist for the honor and the first since Maya Brady in 2023. If she wins the award, it'll be the Bruins' fourth win, and she'll be the third individual Bruins player to receive it, joining Rachel Garcia (2018, 2019) and Nuveman (2002). The award is based on athletic achievement in the regular season, so while it may take Grant's record into account, the award's standards and spirit may make this a tighter competition.

UCLA utility Megan Grant (43) foul tips to Texas Tech catcher Victoria Valdez (13) in the sixth inning during a softball game between Texas Tech and UCLA at the Women’s College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, on Saturday, May 31, 2025. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How Grant Stacks Up

Grant's track record speaks for itself. Heading into this season, she set the Big Ten single-season home run record, but she's taken that to a whole new level in 2026. She's now the first NCAA softball player to ever reach the 40-home run mark in a single season, and she keeps getting chances to add to that record as the Bruins continue to advance through the postseason.

One more will tie the UCLA career record of 90, held by Nuveman, the 2002 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. Those record-setting power numbers and the Bruins' success make a great case for Grant, but she'll have stiff competition from the other finalists.

MEGAN GRANT. HER 40TH OF THE YEAR IS A GRAND SLAM. 🤯#RoadToWCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @UCLASoftball pic.twitter.com/CcCdhPyUCO — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 18, 2026

Frahm has had a stellar career as a starting pitcher, going back to her tremendous freshman season at Oklahoma. She's a three-time All-American, and this is the second consecutive season she has been a finalist for this award. This year, she went 19-4 on the mound with a 1.15 ERA and threw 15 complete games in 20 starts.

Adding to her case, Frahm also plays first base, hitting well over .400 with 42 home runs over the last two years, although the only numbers that will matter will come from 2026.

Florida State Seminoles infielder Isa Torres (3) looks to throw the ball to her teammate. The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the Florida State Seminoles 2-1 in the NCAA WCWS Super Regionals on Friday, May 23, 2025. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Torres, meanwhile, is a more direct comparison as a non-pitcher. This is her first time reaching this point of the competition for the award, although she reached the top-10 list last season. In 2026, she brought home just about every ACC award, including Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, while hitting a career-best .530 with nearly 100 hits and 56 RBIs on top of an incredible slugging percentage and 16 home runs.

USA Softball will have a tough choice to make with this award, but Megan Grant has UCLA in the conversation , and in most years, it would be hers to lose.