Don't Sleep on UCLA Softball as a College World Series Favorite

UCLA has not been the only program on campus enjoying a successful season. While the baseball team has grabbed headlines, the UCLA softball team is making noise of its own, entering the College Softball World Series after finishing the regular season with a 47-8 record and establishing themselves as one of the premier programs in the Big Ten throughout the year.

The Bruins earned the three seed in the Big Ten Tournament and made a deep run all the way to the championship game. Facing top-seeded Nebraska in the final, UCLA jumped out to an early 2-0 lead through three innings.

UCLA head softball coach Kelly Inouye-Perez speaks to the media during media day for the Women's College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May, 29, 2024. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the top of the second, freshman infielder Bri Alejandre singled back to the pitcher. The pitcher's overthrow to first base allowed redshirt freshman Aleena Garcia to score from first. Then in the top of the third, senior Megan Grant drove a home run to center field to push the lead to 2-0.

Nebraska answered in the bottom of the third, taking a 3-2 lead and never looking back. The Cornhuskers extended their advantage with a two-run home run and added two more runs in the sixth inning to take a commanding 7-2 lead and claim the Big Ten Championship.

UCLA's Kelly Inouye-Perez speaks during a press conference at media and practice day for the Women's College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May, 28, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the loss, UCLA enters the College Softball World Series with significant momentum and is widely regarded as a legitimate national championship contender. The Bruins are seeded second in the tournament and will open play against California Baptist.

Scouting California Baptist

May 30, 2024; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez walks to the pitcher’s mound in the fifth inning against the Alabama Crimson Tide during a Women's College World Series softball game at Devon Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

The Cal Baptist Lancers were the dominant force in the Western Athletic Conference this season, finishing with a 42-17 record and winning the WAC Tournament. Their pitching staff was the strongest in the conference by a wide margin, leading the WAC in nearly every major category.

The Lancers posted a team ERA of 2.96, allowed the fewest hits in the conference with 196, held opponents to a .293 batting average, recorded 304 strikeouts, and surrendered just 192 runs on the season. Their defense was equally impressive, leading the conference in fielding percentage at 97.6 percent.

UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez talks with an official during a Women's College World Series softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June 1, 2024. Oklahoma won 1-0. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Is There a Weakness?

For all of Cal Baptist's strengths on the mound and in the field, its offensive profile is where UCLA may find an opening. The Lancers ranked just fourth in the WAC in batting average at .302 and third in slugging percentage at .467.

Those are respectable numbers, but they are not conference-best marks, and for a team whose identity is built around pitching and defense rather than run production, there is reason to believe UCLA's pitching staff can keep them in check.

Jun 5, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Kelly Inouye-Perez heads back to the dugout during the sixth inning of the NCAA Women's College World Series game against the Florida Gators at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. UCLA won 8-0. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

To take advantage of that, the Bruins will need to bring their best on the mound. UCLA's offense is capable but not the most dominant in the Big Ten, which means the pitching staff will need to control the game and limit Cal Baptist's opportunities to manufacture runs.

If UCLA's pitchers execute and the defense holds up behind them, the offensive edge the Bruins carry into this matchup should be enough to advance.