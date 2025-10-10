Nico Iamaleava, Aidan Chiles Matchup Preview
The UCLA Bruins (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) are reeling from one of the biggest wins of the college football season against Penn State, but must now turn around and go on the road against the Michigan State Spartans (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten), who are looking to bounce back from two-straight losses.
The Big Ten matchup features two dynamic, dual threat quarterbacks -- Nico Iamaleava and Aidan Chiles. As we get into our weekly game previews, let's break down the signal-caller matchup.
Season Stats
Nico Iamaleava:
- 954 passing yards
- 98-148 pass comp/attempt
- 66.2% completion
- 6 TD
- 3 INT
- 12 sacks
- 129.7 passer rating
- 70.8 ESPN QBR
- 332 rushing yards
- 60 carries
- 5.5 average rush yards
- 4 TD
Aidan Chiles:
- 953 passing yards
- 79-125 pass comp/attempt
- 63.2% completion
- 9 TD
- 3 INT
- 14 sacks
- 146.2 passer rating
- 76.0 ESPN QBR
- 177 rushing yards
- 52 carries
- 3.4 average rush yards
- 4 TD
Last Game
Nico Iamaleava vs. No. 7 Penn State (42-37 W):
- 166 passing yards
- 14-24 pass comp/attempt
- 70.8% completion
- 2 TD
- 0 INT
- 3 sacks
- 156.4 passer rating
- 97.4 ESPN QBR
- 128 rushing yards
- 16 carries
- 8.0 average rush yards
- 3 TD
Aidan Chiles @ Nebraska (38-27 L):
- 85 passing yards
- 9-23 pass comp/attempt
- 39.1% completion
- 0 TD
- 2 INT
- 4 sacks
- 52.8 passer rating
- 65.6 ESPN QBR
- 23 rushing yards
- 13 carries
- 1.8 average rush yards
- 2 TD
Opposing Scouting Reports:
Michigan State on Nico Iamaleava:
- "We had to defend him (Chiles) all training camp, absolutely," Spartans DC Joe Rossi said (courtesy of Michigan State Spartans On SI). "You've got a long guy with a really good arm who can run (in reference to Iamaleava). That is very similar to Aidan. So we've defended him all training camp and all spring."
- "He likes to scramble up the middle," Michigan State defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren said. "He can scramble outside. He's mobile. It's going to be a challenge for us to shut him down, but I think we can. I'm confident in us."
UCLA on Aidan Chiles:
- "Aidan, great guy," Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson said during Tuesday's media availability. "He's a local kid. That was actually my rival when I was at Warren High School. He went to Downey. Great guy, great quarterback... Great arm, can run, great guy."
- "Well, I need to watch a little bit more film, but the film that I have watched, that's a challenge because you've got to keep him contained," Bruins defensive end Jacob Busic said. "You saw it on the flip side with Nico [Iamaleava], nothing's more disheartening than when it's 3rd-and-15 and the quarterback takes off for 50 yards. You're like, 'Oh my gosh!'
- "We're going to have that challenge with Michigan State. He's an athlete, he can run, so we've got to keep him contained. We've got to rush, we've got to get him off his points. But when we do get him off his points, we got to make sure that he doesn't sneak out."
