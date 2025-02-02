UCLA Could Learn From Rivals' Defensive Approach That Limited Michigan State
UCLA men's basketball is going to have its hands full on Tuesday when it hosts the top team in the Big Ten, Michigan State.
Fortunately for the Bruins, the Spartans are in a vulnerable spot right now, having been handed their first loss in conference play as they fell to USC, 70-64, on Saturday.
After the game, USC coach Eric Musselman detailed an interesting defensive approach his team took against Michigan State, one that had proven to be troublesome for the Green and White.
"We played a funky defense that we used against Duke last year," said USC coach Eric Musselman in his postgame interview with NBC Sports. "It was a little bit of a gamble, but it paid off, obviously, today."
USC sagged off the perimeter in an attempt to keep Michigan State from scoring inside.
"We played, it's called 'paintball,'" Musselman said. "We actually did it in the NBA Dwyane Wade's rookie year, and couple guys we didn't we didn't want to guard try to keep them from dribble driving, even 55, [Coen] Car. There's a lot of risk in it. We did it last year with [Mark] Mitchell at Duke. And it gives us an extra defender to protect the rim, and there's a little bit more zone principles that I stole from my father in his matchup zones."
Not only does Michigan State thrive in the paint, bit it also struggles from outside, as it sits at the bottom of the Big Ten in 3-point shooting efficiency (29.0%).
The Spartans have several great finishers in senior guard Jaden Akins, freshman guard Jase Richardson, sophomore forward Coen Carr, who Musselman mentioned, redshirt freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. and senior forward Frankie Fidler.
USC doesn't have the size that UCLA has, so using Musselman's tactic might not be as much of a need as it was for the Trojans, but nonetheless, it's a strategy Coach Mick Cronin could lean on if he feels the need to.
The Bruins and Spartans will face off at 7 p.m. PST, 10 p.m. EST. The contest will be featured on Peacock.
UCLA will be searching for its sixth straight win while Michigan State will look to rebound and split its West Coast trip.
