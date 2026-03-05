How UCLA’s Bench Can Power a Deep Tournament Run

UCLA’s bench has not been the bright spot the Bruins hoped to find this season.

For most of the year, the lack of reliable depth has forced the starting five to shoulder a heavy workload. As a result, UCLA’s starters have frequently played more than 30 minutes per game, a trend that could create fatigue late in the season.

Feb 17, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Cameron Ward (3) keeps the ball away from UCLA Bruins center Steven Jamerson II (24) under the basket during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

However, the bench played a major role in UCLA’s win over No. 9 Nebraska . Players like Eric Freeny and Brandon Williams stepped up and provided meaningful minutes when the team needed them most. Without their contributions, the Bruins might not have been able to maintain control of the game.

Entering the Nebraska matchup, UCLA’s depth had been a serious concern. The limited production from the bench consistently forced head coach Mick Cronin to rely heavily on his starters. Over time, that kind of workload can lead to burnout, which could become a major issue during tournament play.

Feb 17, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) takes a rebound away from UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Still, there were encouraging signs against Nebraska. Xavier Booker and Brandon Williams filled in well in the paint while Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr. rested. Their ability to provide size and energy gave UCLA an edge that has not always been present this season.

If Booker and Williams can continue to contribute in similar ways, UCLA’s bench could become a valuable asset rather than a liability. Even short stretches of productive play from the bench can help preserve the starters’ energy and maintain momentum throughout a game.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Xavier Booker (1) tangles up with Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

That does not mean the starters can afford to take a step back. The bench is meant to complement the starting lineup, not replace it. When the starters are struggling, and the bench cannot provide consistent support, it creates lineup issues that can quickly derail the Bruins.

Even in the win against Nebraska, three starters — Tyler Bilodeau, Donovan Dent, and Skyy Clark — finished with fewer than 10 points. While their impact extends beyond scoring, UCLA relies heavily on those players to drive the offense.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Depth becomes even more important during tournament play. The postseason schedule is demanding, and teams often have little time to recover between games. Having a bench that can provide reliable minutes is essential for any team hoping to make a deep run.

If UCLA hopes to make a deep run in the tournament, the bench will need to exceed expectations. Strong performances from those role players could provide the balance the Bruins need to sustain success in March.