The UCLA Bruins haven’t had a very consistent season on the defensive end, but they’ve begun to turn things around of late on that end of the floor.

Heading into their regular season finale matchup with USC, the Bruins are winners of three of their last four games, including victories over #10 Illinois and #9 Nebraska along the way.

Michigan State's Cam Ward, center, shoots as UCLA's Xavier Booker, left, and Eric Dailey Jr. defend during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA’s Defense

Their defensive intensity has helped push their recent hot stretch, as they’ve held their opponents to 41 percent shooting from the floor or worse in each of their three wins, and forced at least 9 turnovers in each of the wins as well.

UCLA has gotten a boost from several contributors defensively over the past few weeks. The return of Skyy Clark drastically helped the team’s perimeter defense, and against Nebraska, reserve guard Eric Freeny made his presence known with an impressive defensive performance himself.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) hits the floor as he tries to drive past UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

That defensive intensity has helped give the Bruins a resume that includes wins over three AP Top 10 teams (Illinois, Nebraska, and Purdue), and has helped keep the Bruins’ at-large hopes for the NCAA Tournament alive.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) drives to the basket between UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and guard Skyy Clark (55) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Cronin’s Thoughts

Ahead of their final regular-season game, head coach Mick Cronin talked about the importance of staying tough on the defensive end of the floor and the adjustments that he has had to make to get the most out of his team defensively.

“Every team is different,” Cronin said. “You always want to improve. I like to think my teams here have improved. Even in our toughest season, we improved immensely. You’ve got to make adjustments. Some teams more so than others."

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruin head coach Mick Cronin communicates during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

"Some because of injuries. Some because you're trying to hide weaknesses. And then, hopefully like in the case of Eric Freeny, you can grow a player along the way that can help you in areas where you need it. Toughness and defense.”

“When I talk about staying relentless, it’s player development,” Cronin added. “It's just all constantly trying to get your players to play better. That's not points per game either."

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

"That's how to teach them how to make winning plays, and impact winning, because that's what will give them a career. Contrary to what they are told by everybody else. Just stay relentless with the teaching of it. But, every team's different."

Feb 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) is defended by Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins will look to end the regular season on a high note and follow that up with a strong showing in the Big Ten Tournament ahead of Selection Sunday.