Mick Cronin Believes Defense Helps UCLA Dramatically Improve
The UCLA Bruins haven’t had a very consistent season on the defensive end, but they’ve begun to turn things around of late on that end of the floor.
Heading into their regular season finale matchup with USC, the Bruins are winners of three of their last four games, including victories over #10 Illinois and #9 Nebraska along the way.
UCLA’s Defense
Their defensive intensity has helped push their recent hot stretch, as they’ve held their opponents to 41 percent shooting from the floor or worse in each of their three wins, and forced at least 9 turnovers in each of the wins as well.
UCLA has gotten a boost from several contributors defensively over the past few weeks. The return of Skyy Clark drastically helped the team’s perimeter defense, and against Nebraska, reserve guard Eric Freeny made his presence known with an impressive defensive performance himself.
That defensive intensity has helped give the Bruins a resume that includes wins over three AP Top 10 teams (Illinois, Nebraska, and Purdue), and has helped keep the Bruins’ at-large hopes for the NCAA Tournament alive.
Cronin’s Thoughts
Ahead of their final regular-season game, head coach Mick Cronin talked about the importance of staying tough on the defensive end of the floor and the adjustments that he has had to make to get the most out of his team defensively.
“Every team is different,” Cronin said. “You always want to improve. I like to think my teams here have improved. Even in our toughest season, we improved immensely. You’ve got to make adjustments. Some teams more so than others."
"Some because of injuries. Some because you're trying to hide weaknesses. And then, hopefully like in the case of Eric Freeny, you can grow a player along the way that can help you in areas where you need it. Toughness and defense.”
“When I talk about staying relentless, it’s player development,” Cronin added. “It's just all constantly trying to get your players to play better. That's not points per game either."
"That's how to teach them how to make winning plays, and impact winning, because that's what will give them a career. Contrary to what they are told by everybody else. Just stay relentless with the teaching of it. But, every team's different."
The Bruins will look to end the regular season on a high note and follow that up with a strong showing in the Big Ten Tournament ahead of Selection Sunday.
