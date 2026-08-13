Mick Cronin Sends Clear Message About UCLA’s Nikola Kusturica

Nikola Kusturica is already being projected as a top-three NBA Draft prospect in 2028, and if that doesn’t set the bar high for his expectations, I don’t know what will.

With that, it seems his coach is trying to temper expectations to remove some of the pressure his youngest asset could face. Kusturica comes to the United States as a Serbian international prospect, and the wild west of college basketball can be quite harsh.

Cronin’s Thoughts on Kusturica’s Development

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an interview with CBS’s Jon Rothstein , Cronin noted just how dangerous it is for a young guy like Kusturica to come in with those kinds of expectations, and what kind of steps it’ll take to get the Serbian star accustomed to college basketball.

"He'll be here next week, and my thing is, like, baby steps. One thing about him, the Serbian kids that I've had...they're ingrained in basketball; it's all they know. And their culture is not like ours. So they're not about branding. They're about the game," Cronin stated.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also added exactly what he expects from fans and media of college basketball, and why his job is crucial for Kusturica.

“I think I've got to protect him though, because he's coming to a place where everybody wants your blood, and the minute you don't have a great game, they're going to pick you apart. You've got to give a guy a chance, leave the guy alone, and let him do his thing. He's gonna have ups and downs.”

Cronin Lowering Expectations Is a Blessing

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the coach to understand that it won't be smooth sailing right away, I believe it can be a real blessing for a guy like Kusturica. Like Cronin said, adjusting will take some time, but his talent will eventually speak for itself.

It’s always difficult for top recruits to come in and immediately perform, and this situation is no different. College basketball is a crazy place, and Kusturica comes in with plenty of eyes on him from day one.

🇷🇸 Nikola Kusturica showed why he’s considered one of the top prospects in the world with a big game despite the loss to team USA



37 points

9 boards

2 assists

9-23 FG

2-11 3P

17-22 FT



Pretty wild performance by the 6’8 do it wing, reportedly headed to the NCAA next season pic.twitter.com/sTEphHUwAy — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) July 5, 2026

Luckily, Cronin has given him some valuable assets on the roster around him who can relieve some of the pressure. Jaylen Petty and Trent Perry will soon be Kusturica’s best friends, and the three of them should create a dynamic trio inside that wing rotation.

Things are getting exciting for UCLA basketball, and as the season inches closer, there are plenty of questions to be answered and expectations to be met.

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