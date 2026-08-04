Cronin's New Roster Presents Excitement for UCLA Basketball

The expectations surrounding UCLA basketball continue to grow this offseason.

UCLA makes an appearance on yet another preseason ranking, this time by college basketball Jon Rothstein, coming in at 19th overall. To be put that high in Rothstein’s annual top 45 rankings, the Bruins have reinforced the belief that Mick Cronin has put together a roster that is truly capable of competing among the nation’s best and making another NCAA Tournament run.

Too High of a Rating? Too Low?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball on UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For UCLA, this ranking feels appropriate. After reaching the NCAA Tournament as a 7 seed last season and losing to the eventual national runner-up UConn, the Bruins have attacked the transfer portal and put together a roster with real tournament potential.

Cronin has constructed a roster that relies on untapped talent, with players such as Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty and international star Nikola Kusturica.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cronin has been one of the nation's premier head coaches for a reason, and he aims to keep UCLA in the national spotlight. UCLA will no doubt be in that spotlight this season, as they play quality competition all year long and attempt to strike gold on the roster potential that he has put together.

Of course, preseason rankings only mean so much. The Big Ten could be one of the deepest conferences in college basketball this upcoming season and could provide the Bruins with a real weekly test. Any missteps along the way, and the Bruins could fall short of making the preseason ranking accurate.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, being placed at a spot like 19th gives fuel to players who believe they should be higher, but not too high to set lofty expectations that the team may have to live up to. Rather than entering the year as a team with the pressure of being a top-five team, UCLA begins the season as a team expected to compete while having plenty to prove.

Lofty Expectations Could Derail a Season

UCLA will always be a program with plenty of expectations because of the blue blood badge it will always carry. Depending on who you ask, that badge may be starting to slip, and a solid season with a deep postseason run could end those doubts.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For now, Rothstein's ranking serves as a solid reminder of where UCLA stands as it heads into its college basketball season. The expectations in Westwood will always remain high, but the hope remains that the Bruins can live up to the hype this season.