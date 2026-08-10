UCLA Basketball Could Be Building Its Next Star-Studded Backcourt

It’s never too early to begin looking at future recruiting classes if you’re Mick Cronin. One target in the class of 2027 is looking closely at UCLA, and it could be a major landing for Cronin and the Bruins.

Combo guard Jalen Davis from Bremerton, Washington, has grown his relationship with UCLA over the last few months. He’s a skilled 6’3 high-volume scorer who excels without having to hoard the basketball. His ability to think quickly on the job and his high basketball IQ are some of his biggest reported assets.

Jalen Davis (44) from Bremerton High School in Washington makes a layup in a game during the ABCD high school basketball camp on Aug. 1, 2026, in Phoenix. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given his composite rating via 247Sports, Davis is a 5-star nationally, ranked 20th overall and fifth among combo guards. 247 has given UCLA a “warm” rating, reflecting Davis’ interest in the program as he attempts to stay somewhat close to home.

Official Visit Locked In

It seems that being close to home is a priority for Davis, as Stanford, UCLA, and Gonzaga are in his top 10 schools, with Ole Miss and Iowa being the odd ones out among the "warm" candidates.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA is getting a good start on the recruiting process, as he has already locked in a visit to Los Angeles to visit the program. On October 16, Davis will officially visit UCLA and get a good look at the program, seeing exactly why he should become a Bruin.

Among the other programs that have gained interest, he’s locked in visits with two others, Gonzaga and Iowa, with both visits happening midseason in October and November. Both Gonzaga and Iowa have also received a “warm” rating regarding Davis’ interest in the programs.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips guard Sharron Young (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Role Will He Have With the Bruins?

His role with the Bruins will be interesting should he commit to play for them next season. Nikola Kusturica must spend at least two years in college basketball, and the other backcourt players could remain with the program.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty will have eligibility left and could opt to return pending what this upcoming season looks like. That being said, it would be interesting to see whether Davis would be willing to commit to a foggy future regarding a starting position.

Regardless, he would be a major pickup for Cronin and the program, as UCLA needs as much talent as possible for the near future. Davis could be a main target.

Cronin's seat is getting warmer as time goes on, and landing a few highly touted 2027 recruits would be big.