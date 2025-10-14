UCLA Wins Midseason College Football Superlative
The midway point of the college football season is a great time to look back at the beginning of the season to see how things played out.
That practice is particularly unique when looking at how the UCLA Bruins' (2-4, 2-1 Big Ten) season has transpired. Through various points of the first six games, the Bruins wound up flipping the script on how many projected they'd wind up entering the season.
The Athletic released a midseason list of superlatives for the 2025 college football season, and UCLA was awarded the 'Biggest Upset':
"UCLA’s 38-13 win over Michigan State and Northwestern’s upset at Penn State last weekend did not take any of the shine off the Bruins’ stunning win over the Nittany Lions in Los Angeles two weeks ago.- Manny Navarro, The Athletic
The Bruins were 0-4 at the time and had scored a total of 57 points. They also had an interim head coach and a new offensive play caller who had both been promoted just a few days before the game. So, naturally, the Bruins — 24.5-point underdogs — rolled up 42 points en route to the stunning upset."
The Bruins' upset over Penn State two weeks ago officially kick-started the Tim Skipper-Jerry Neuheisel era. The win over the Nittany Lions and Skipper's prep for UCLA's follow-up gave the interim coach some recognition for a tactic that led to their win against Michigan State.
Skipper Wins Week 7 Superlative For UCLA's Dominant Win
Tim Skipper may not be getting all the credit across social media, but his turnaround of the UCLA Bruins has been one of the biggest revelations of the college football season.
Following their stunning win over then-No. 7-ranked Penn State last week, Skipper's phrase of the week was "Are you a one-hit-wonder?"
The phrase reached every player, and the Bruins came out with a dominant 38-13 win over Michigan State. The widely publicized motivation tactic landed Skipper on ESPN's Week 7 Superlatives for 'Best Motivational Tactic.'
Here's what the ESPN staff said about Skipper's tactic:
- "One week after pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season, UCLA kept things rolling with a 38-13 win over Michigan State.
- "Part of why UCLA was ready to keep its momentum on track after such a big win? A unique tactic was deployed by interim coach Tim Skipper before the team's flight to Michigan. Skipper placed a sheet of paper reading "Are you a one-hit wonder?" on each seat of the UCLA team plane.
- "The Bruins -- who have scored 30-plus points in consecutive power conference games for the first time since 2022 -- proved they were not one-hit wonders."
