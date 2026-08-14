Nico Iamaleava’s Biggest Growth at UCLA Isn't Just on Field

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been in the national spotlight in college football since before he even took a snap.

He arrived on the scene as a highly touted 5-star recruit in 2023 and has spent the last three years being covered more as a storyline than as a player. Since his arrival, Iamaleava has been chasing the potential he arrived with, and he very well may have his best shot this season with the Bruins.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iamaleava has been on somewhat of a media run ahead of his second season with UCLA, and the interviews he’s taken part in have been less about the noise and more about how he’s been able to manage it.

'The Most Misunderstood Quarterback in America'

In an interview with Yogi Roth, Iamaleava was called the “most misunderstood quarterback in America," and was asked what happens in his head after he makes a critical mistake on the field. His answer allows us to try to understand the quarterback on a more nuanced level.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It's a lot of self talk,” Iamaleava said. “As the leader of the team, you never wanna let the guys see you down or any type of bad mood or blaming guys for the pick. I think, it all comes with, you know, taking responsibility and moving on and have that next-play mentality.”

He continued by expanding on how intentional he has become about controlling the mental side of his game after any critical error.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) calls a play during the first half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“So, you know, whenever, you know, stuff doesn't go my way, I really just try to stay positive, and then that comes with a lot of self-talking. I really gotta practice that self-talk because the self-talk could be negative thoughts, and it could be negative talking. You don't want that. You never want that negative talking in your system.”

That sense of awareness in growth is always something you love to see from a quarterback or any leader on any team, for that matter.

Bob Chesney Believes in His Quarterback

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Back at the beginning of fall camp, when head coach Bob Chesney spoke to reporters, he acknowledged the same. Chesney said that Iamaleava continues to grow day in and day out, and noted that Iamaleava was "a lot more comfortable in his leadership.”

In the same interview, Iamaleava also acknowledged that he is working on his overall leadership and even noted some shortcomings in that aspect of being a quarterback.

Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III, right, tackles UCLA's Nico Iamaleava during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think I'm not very outspoken. I try to be more this year more than last year, I can say. But I think I treat everybody with the same respect, and I feel like, you know, respect goes a long way. [...] So I'd say I'm more of a lead by example. It's kinda cliche, but, yeah, I think more so that way I'm leaning into the vocal leadership more and more.”

We know that Chesney believes in what Iamaleava can do. Talent has never really been the question. What UCLA now needs is to see whether Iamaleava can consistently handle the mental leadership demands that come with being not only a college quarterback, but also the face of the program.

Watch Our Latest Podcast