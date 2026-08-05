Full UCLA Fall Camp Schedule: Dates, Practice Times, and Everything Fans Need To Know

College football begins this month, and fans are certainly feeling the buzz. Bob Chesney heads into his first training camp as the Bruins' head coach, and there is a ton of excitement surrounding this 2026 UCLA team.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava finds himself in an interesting situation as a redshirt junior: he will enter training camp as a veteran, but also the new guy. Chesney reasonably elected to bring over many of his players and staff from James Madison, so Iamaleava is responsible for learning yet another system under new coaches and new weapons at his disposal.

Training camp can be a major step in the right direction toward getting this team accustomed to playing together, and UCLA has announced its fall camp schedule for the 2026 season.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fall camp will open on August 6 at the Wasserman Football Center. Camp will run through the 28th of the month, and will include a set of practices from August 10-14 in Irvine at the Great Park Sports Complex before returning to Westwood to finish out the camp.

UCLA also released its media schedule, with the UCLA Football Media Day happening on August 19.

UCLA 2026 Fall Camp Media Availability Schedule

Aug. 6 (UCLA): Bob Chesney (post-practice)

Aug. 7 (UCLA): Selected student-athletes

Aug. 8 (UCLA): Selected student-athletes

Aug. 11 (Great Park Sports Complex, Irvine): Bob Chesney

Aug. 17 (UCLA): Bob Chesney

Aug. 19 (UCLA): Football Media Day featuring Bob Chesney, Dean Kennedy, Colin Hitschler, position coaches and selected players

Aug. 22 (UCLA): Selected student-athletes

Aug. 24 (UCLA): Selected student-athletes

Aug. 25 (UCLA): Offensive and defensive coordinators

Aug. 27 (UCLA): Selected student-athletes

Aug. 28 (UCLA): Bob Chesney following the final preseason practice

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the next few weeks and months, training camp should provide fans with plenty of depth chart updates, injury reports, and which players have separated themselves from the rest of the pack. Plenty of position battles are set to take place during fall camp, and we’ll know the winners by the end of camp.

It will also give fans their first inside look at this new era of UCLA football under Bob Chesney, as he installs his new brand of football into the blue and gold.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A complete roster revamp, including the players and staff, is not something you see every Power Four team go through, and UCLA has the chance to completely flip the script from what they looked like last season.

Following camp, UCLA will shift its focus fully to September 5, when it opens the season on the road against Cal. It’ll be a busy month for UCLA fans, with plenty of football in the near future.