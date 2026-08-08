Nico Iamaleava Reveals Biggest Focus Entering Second Season at UCLA

Nico Iamaleava isn’t looking for a major overhaul heading into his second season with the program in Westwood.

Instead, the Bruins quarterback believes one thing will be the biggest factor in being able to take that next step in his college career.

Consistency Is Key for Nico Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Iamaleava spoke to reporters following day two of the Bruins' fall camp, he reflected on what he would like to improve this season and noted consistency across nearly all of his preparation for next season.

“I think, uh, just being more consistent with my gameplay. I think, uh, you know, week in, week out, whether that’s my preparation, whether how I eat, how I sleep, I think, uh, you know, taking that next step this year, and, uh, you know, really diving into that.”

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Iamaleava, that consistency extends beyond what we see on the field on Saturdays. He entered UCLA with significant expectations his first season after transferring in from Tennessee, and year one provided him with a roller coaster of highs and lows.

Now, with a full spring ahead of him and Bob Chesney’s offense at his fingertips, he believes he can appear much closer to his potential than what he displayed last season.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) is sacked by Washington Huskies defensive lineman Bryce Butler (92) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I’m definitely more comfortable in the offense. You know, I feel like I got a good grasp of it now. And, uh, you know, making checks and stuff like that, so, uh, definitely feel more comfortable in the offense.” Iamaleava said following Friday’s practice.

His progression through fall camp should be one of the most important storylines the Bruins will have all offseason, and should be a major point of emphasis that will need monitoring. Iamaleava said that having experience under his belt has made him “way more comfortable” entering fall camp, giving him something to build on rather than starting from scratch with an entirely new program.

Chesney’s Philosophy Is Rubbing Off on Iamaleava

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney has emphasized consistency every day since he arrived at UCLA, and Iamaleava noted that his head coaches’ own consistency has helped and allowed him to grow in that area as well:

“Yeah, um, He’s gave me great comfortability, man. You know, him being the same man every day. I think it’s easier for, you know, the whole team to want to go out there and play for him. So, it’s been fun.”

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) the grasp of Washington Huskies linebacker Zach Durfee (5) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Iamaleava’s mindset in the right place and a focus on continuous improvement, Iamaleava is well on his way to becoming the leader of this offense that Chesney and Bruins fans desperately need.

For UCLA, that could ultimately be more important than any physical adjustment Iamaleava can make to his game on the field.