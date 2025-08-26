Will UCLA's Iamaleava Become 'Cautionary' NIL Tale?
For the majority of the college football offseason, UCLA transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been the subject of critical conversation following his departure from Tennessee.
Although Iamaleava's move to Westwood, by his own admission, was more about family than a price tag, many national pundits assumed otherwise, and let that seep into their perception of the star quarterback.
In comes FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd, who deemed the Bruins signal-caller one of the most interesting players in college football, and thinks Iamaleava may be an example of what not to do in the NIL era.
"Will he become the cautionary tale of NIL?" Cowherd pondered as a guest on The Joel Klatt Show. "Most players have benefited. Will he be the, 'Oh, don't do that!' Will he be the example? Because he didn't chase the dollars at UCLA. He said it was family, but in the end, the family offended Tennessee. Tennessee said, 'Stop sign. Out!'"
Iamaleava's UCLA Move Was Always About Family
Despite the narrative that carried on all offseason, Iamaleava has, time and time again, assured everyone it was a family move to go back to Southern California.
"First off, I loved everything coach [DeShaun] Foster is building with the program," Iamaleava said in the latest episode of UCLA's 'Chasing Saturdays' series. "The direction that they're heading into, I wanted to be a part of that. And my family was another big reason on why I wanted to come back. It all kind of just played out. I'm blessed to be in this position."
Through three weeks of fall camp and the season opener against Utah looming, Iamaleava has been turning heads and UCLA's offense projects to be better by the day.
"These the dog days of camp, man," Iamaleava said. "Were you get to truly connect with your brothers on the team and strengthen your bond with one another. And I think that during this time, we've done that and we're only growing our relationship stronger."
