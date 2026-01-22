UCLA Insider Podcast: Why Bruins More than Hype
In this story:
The Bruins of UCLA have a football team now, there is no question about it.
Today, we will go over UCLA's coaching staff, along with some notable players they were able to land in the portal. We will also talk about how UCLA's schedule could allow the Bruins to make a postseason run, as well as identifying games where UCLA could realistically lose.
Watch Today's Episode Below
Coaching Looks Incredible
The turning point for UCLA this season happened in the offseason with the hiring of Bob Chesney, a proven winner coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, who is now heading to Westwood. Chesney is the culture-changing hire that UCLA needs right now, and they have him.
Dean Kennedy will be the offensive coordinator for UCLA this season, and his resume speaks for itself. Last season, as James Madison's offensive coordinator, he led the Dukes to a top-nine scoring offense, as well as a top-six rushing offense. With little doubt, UCLA will have an offense.
Bob Chesney's lack of experience in the power-5 or 4 was the biggest critique during the hiring process. However, this is where Colin Hitschler comes in, as he has had stops at Alabama, Wisconsin, and Cincinnati. This season with JMU, he would lead the Dukes to 13th in scoring defense in the country.
Recruits Who Matter
While coaching is very important, who they are coaching is just as important, if not more. In comes the 14th-ranked transfer class of the nation, headlined by Wayne Knight, Sahir West, Adian Mizell, and Leland Smith. These players have a huge opportunity to make UCLA a winner in year one.
A player who really sticks out is Leland Smith, who has all the physicals to completely change how UCLA's offense will be played. His speed and height alone (6'4, 215lbs) make him UCLA's best receiver on paper. With Smith Nico Iamaleava, the Bruins have a real No. 1 receiving threat.
Sahir West coming to Westwood fixes one of UCLA's largest roster holes, by far. UCLA's pass rush really struggled this season, with just 10 sacks on the season. If West can bring just a handful over with him, UCLA should be in a very good spot next season.
If UCLA is able to put all the pieces together, there aren’t many teams on paper capable of taking them down. However, this is very contingent on how Chesney's coaching philosophy transfers to UCLA
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.