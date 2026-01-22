UCLA Insider Podcast: Why Bruins More than Hype

The Bruins of UCLA have a football team now, there is no question about it.

Today, we will go over UCLA's coaching staff, along with some notable players they were able to land in the portal. We will also talk about how UCLA's schedule could allow the Bruins to make a postseason run, as well as identifying games where UCLA could realistically lose.

Watch Today's Episode Below

Coaching Looks Incredible

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney speaks with the referees during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The turning point for UCLA this season happened in the offseason with the hiring of Bob Chesney , a proven winner coming off a College Football Playoff appearance, who is now heading to Westwood. Chesney is the culture-changing hire that UCLA needs right now, and they have him.

Dean Kennedy will be the offensive coordinator for UCLA this season, and his resume speaks for itself. Last season, as James Madison's offensive coordinator, he led the Dukes to a top-nine scoring offense, as well as a top-six rushing offense. With little doubt, UCLA will have an offense.

Mar 6, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Co-defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler works with defensive players during practice of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team Wednesday. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bob Chesney's lack of experience in the power-5 or 4 was the biggest critique during the hiring process. However, this is where Colin Hitschler comes in, as he has had stops at Alabama, Wisconsin, and Cincinnati. This season with JMU, he would lead the Dukes to 13th in scoring defense in the country.

Recruits Who Matter

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

While coaching is very important, who they are coaching is just as important, if not more. In comes the 14th-ranked transfer class of the nation, headlined by Wayne Knight , Sahir West, Adian Mizell, and Leland Smith. These players have a huge opportunity to make UCLA a winner in year one.

A player who really sticks out is Leland Smith, who has all the physicals to completely change how UCLA's offense will be played. His speed and height alone (6'4, 215lbs) make him UCLA's best receiver on paper. With Smith Nico Iamaleava, the Bruins have a real No. 1 receiving threat.

Sep 5, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Miller Moss (7) looks to pass under the pressure of James Madison Dukes defensive end Sahir West (15) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Sahir West coming to Westwood fixes one of UCLA's largest roster holes, by far. UCLA's pass rush really struggled this season, with just 10 sacks on the season. If West can bring just a handful over with him, UCLA should be in a very good spot next season.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet one another after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If UCLA is able to put all the pieces together, there aren’t many teams on paper capable of taking them down. However, this is very contingent on how Chesney's coaching philosophy transfers to UCLA

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .