Nico Iamaleava's Shocking Ranking Among College QBs
Much like UCLA's football season, Nico Iamaleava has been a point-blank disappointment.
Down to 0-4 on the season, the Bruins and Iamaleava are one of college football's most tumultuous situations through five weeks of the year. UCLA is down three coaches and Iamaleava hasn't had one signature game, much less a siganture moment.
ESPN college football writer Bill Connelly ranked every single Power Four quarterback throughout the season, backed by his signature analytics, and Iamaleava was ranked fittingly, yet shockingly, low amongst his peers.
Scroll down just a bit and you'll find Iamaleava's Tennessee replacement, Joey Aguilar, at No. 17. Scroll further and you'll find some surprises like LaNorris Sellers at 27, Sam Leavitt at 31, Arch Manning at 41, Cade Klubnik at 54 and Drew Allar at 55, all names Iamaleava was grouped with going into the season.
Connelly ranked the Bruins' transfer quarterback at 58th out of 68 Power Four signal-callers. Here's what the analytic mastermind had to say:
"Iamaleava was an unfinished product at Tennessee in 2024 -- took too long to throw, too many sacks, too few big plays -- but he has seen everything fall apart with a bad supporting cast at UCLA. He ranks 119th in yards per completion (9.7), 83rd in INT rate (2.4%) and 91st in sack rate (6.8%), and UCLA seems to start every game down 21-0. Per SP+, the Bruins now have a 61% chance of finishing 0-12. Ouch."
Tim Skipper Analyzes Nico Iamaleava's Week 5 Performance
During Monday's media availability, rather than analyzing Iamaleava's progress throughout the season, because he was mainly focused on defense before being promoted, Skipper gave his thoughts on the star quarterback's performance in Illinois this week.
"I thought he settled in nicely," Skipper said. "I thought him running and taking some contact and getting hits actually helps him. I think he enjoys that part of the game. I think it settles him down. He feels more part of it. So, I like the way he progressed as the game went.
"Obviously, like all games, there's plays he wishes he could get back, but I like that we're not turning the ball over and we're being smart with it and doing things we need to do. He'll keep getting better and better."
Iamaleava finished with 180 yards and a passing touchdown on 19-of-27 passing completions. He also led the Bruins on the ground with 65 rushing yards on 14 attempts. But there just wasn't a commanding sense that he was ever able to take control of the game. Maybe that isn't his fault, though.
He can't go more than two snaps without being pressured. The offensive line remains abysmal -- not to mention the frequent false start penalties at crucial, momentous points in offensive drives. UCLA receivers often fail to create separation, leaving Iamaleava to have to scramble for anything, and by that point, the opposing defense already has him surrounded.
