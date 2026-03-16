Pride, Greed, Wrath: Seven Deadly UCLA Sins Before March Madness

Here are the seven deadly sins and how they relate to UCLA basketball in 2026.

In this article, the seven deadly sins — pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth — are connected to UCLA basketball as the Bruins prepare for March Madness . While some of these traits can appear positive on the court, others could prove costly if they surface at the wrong time.

Pride | UCLA's Starting-5

The sin of pride is defined as placing yourself above others and believing you do not need to do the dirty work because of your own self-importance.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) reacts to scoring against Illinois during the second half while UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) (left) and Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) (right) look on at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA, as a whole, can sometimes fall into this category. The Bruins possess one of the most talented starting lineups in college basketball. Each member of the starting five could realistically be a primary scoring option on another Big Ten team. However, that level of talent can sometimes back UCLA into a corner.

Because the Bruins have been so strong offensively this season, their defense has occasionally taken a back seat. When multiple players believe they are the top scoring option, it becomes harder for the team to make the hustle plays and defensive stops required for postseason success.

Greed | Tyler Bilodeau

In basketball terms, greed occurs when a player prioritizes his own statistics and shot attempts rather than making the play that benefits the team.

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) reacts to making a basket against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

For UCLA, Tyler Bilodeau fits this category the most. This season, he is averaging 17.6 points per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. However, he is averaging just 1.1 assists per game. This season, Bilodeau ranks third for shot attempts (134) despite playing 192 fewer minutes than Donovan Dent (143) in first place.

For Bilodeau, that is understandable. He is one of the Bruins’ most reliable scorers and often takes over games offensively. Still, the question remains whether he will make the extra pass when the situation demands it, or continue to take the shot himself.

Wrath | Mick Cronin

Wrath appears in basketball when emotions get out of control and ultimately hurt the team.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin on the bench during the second overtime period against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mick Cronin is one of the most intense coaches in college basketball, and that intensity can sometimes cross into this category. Cronin has been involved in heated moments this season, including an incident during the Michigan State game when he confronted a reporter and also had a heated exchange with one of his players.

Cronin has also accumulated several technical fouls this season, giving opponents free scoring opportunities. As the leader of the program, Cronin must ensure that his emotions work for the team rather than against it.

Envy | Skyy Clark

Envy is defined as believing you deserve someone else’s success.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This dynamic can sometimes be seen between Skyy Clark and Trent Perry. After missing a large portion of the season due to injury, Clark has struggled at times to regain his shooting rhythm. Meanwhile, Perry stepped into the lineup and has often played extremely well.

Because Perry effectively filled Clark’s role, it is natural for Clark to want to reclaim that production. In this case, the competition can be healthy. Teammates pushing one another can elevate a team. However, when that competition leads to poor shot selection or forcing plays, it can hurt the Bruins.

Sloth | Xavier Booker's Defense

The sin of sloth represents a lack of effort when it matters most.

UCLA center Xavier Booker (1) looks on before a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Xavier Booker has occasionally fallen into this category. Once viewed as a reliable starter, Booker has found himself on the bench at times due to defensive lapses. As one of UCLA’s primary big men, his defensive presence is critical.

Without consistent effort from the center position, UCLA becomes vulnerable against teams that rely heavily on inside scoring. During March Madness, opposing teams will undoubtedly try to exploit that weakness.

Lust | Poor Shot Selection

Lust, in this context, represents an unhealthy obsession with something.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) shoots against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

For UCLA, that obsession can appear in the form of poor shot selection during scoring droughts. Throughout the season, there have been stretches when the Bruins struggled to find an offensive rhythm. During those moments, players sometimes begin forcing difficult shots.

In the NCAA Tournament, every possession matters. UCLA must remain disciplined and focus on efficient shot selection rather than falling in love with contested attempts.

Gluttony | Donovan Dent's APG

Gluttony is defined as overindulging in something.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) passes the ball against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

For UCLA, this trait can actually be a positive. Donovan Dent has been the Bruins’ primary playmaker all season and is averaging a team-high 7.2 assists per game.

UCLA benefits greatly from Dent’s willingness to distribute the ball and involve teammates in the offense. However, there is a balance. If players become too focused on passing up shots in search of assists, valuable scoring opportunities could be lost.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells at his team in the game against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

As March Madness approaches, UCLA will need to manage each of these “sins” carefully. If the Bruins can limit the negatives while embracing the positive traits within their roster, they could position themselves for a memorable tournament run.