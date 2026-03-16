Pride, Greed, Wrath: Seven Deadly UCLA Sins Before March Madness
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Here are the seven deadly sins and how they relate to UCLA basketball in 2026.
In this article, the seven deadly sins — pride, greed, lust, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth — are connected to UCLA basketball as the Bruins prepare for March Madness. While some of these traits can appear positive on the court, others could prove costly if they surface at the wrong time.
Pride | UCLA's Starting-5
The sin of pride is defined as placing yourself above others and believing you do not need to do the dirty work because of your own self-importance.
UCLA, as a whole, can sometimes fall into this category. The Bruins possess one of the most talented starting lineups in college basketball. Each member of the starting five could realistically be a primary scoring option on another Big Ten team. However, that level of talent can sometimes back UCLA into a corner.
Because the Bruins have been so strong offensively this season, their defense has occasionally taken a back seat. When multiple players believe they are the top scoring option, it becomes harder for the team to make the hustle plays and defensive stops required for postseason success.
Greed | Tyler Bilodeau
In basketball terms, greed occurs when a player prioritizes his own statistics and shot attempts rather than making the play that benefits the team.
For UCLA, Tyler Bilodeau fits this category the most. This season, he is averaging 17.6 points per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. However, he is averaging just 1.1 assists per game. This season, Bilodeau ranks third for shot attempts (134) despite playing 192 fewer minutes than Donovan Dent (143) in first place.
For Bilodeau, that is understandable. He is one of the Bruins’ most reliable scorers and often takes over games offensively. Still, the question remains whether he will make the extra pass when the situation demands it, or continue to take the shot himself.
Wrath | Mick Cronin
Wrath appears in basketball when emotions get out of control and ultimately hurt the team.
Mick Cronin is one of the most intense coaches in college basketball, and that intensity can sometimes cross into this category. Cronin has been involved in heated moments this season, including an incident during the Michigan State game when he confronted a reporter and also had a heated exchange with one of his players.
Cronin has also accumulated several technical fouls this season, giving opponents free scoring opportunities. As the leader of the program, Cronin must ensure that his emotions work for the team rather than against it.
Envy | Skyy Clark
Envy is defined as believing you deserve someone else’s success.
This dynamic can sometimes be seen between Skyy Clark and Trent Perry. After missing a large portion of the season due to injury, Clark has struggled at times to regain his shooting rhythm. Meanwhile, Perry stepped into the lineup and has often played extremely well.
Because Perry effectively filled Clark’s role, it is natural for Clark to want to reclaim that production. In this case, the competition can be healthy. Teammates pushing one another can elevate a team. However, when that competition leads to poor shot selection or forcing plays, it can hurt the Bruins.
Sloth | Xavier Booker's Defense
The sin of sloth represents a lack of effort when it matters most.
Xavier Booker has occasionally fallen into this category. Once viewed as a reliable starter, Booker has found himself on the bench at times due to defensive lapses. As one of UCLA’s primary big men, his defensive presence is critical.
Without consistent effort from the center position, UCLA becomes vulnerable against teams that rely heavily on inside scoring. During March Madness, opposing teams will undoubtedly try to exploit that weakness.
Lust | Poor Shot Selection
Lust, in this context, represents an unhealthy obsession with something.
For UCLA, that obsession can appear in the form of poor shot selection during scoring droughts. Throughout the season, there have been stretches when the Bruins struggled to find an offensive rhythm. During those moments, players sometimes begin forcing difficult shots.
In the NCAA Tournament, every possession matters. UCLA must remain disciplined and focus on efficient shot selection rather than falling in love with contested attempts.
Gluttony | Donovan Dent's APG
Gluttony is defined as overindulging in something.
For UCLA, this trait can actually be a positive. Donovan Dent has been the Bruins’ primary playmaker all season and is averaging a team-high 7.2 assists per game.
UCLA benefits greatly from Dent’s willingness to distribute the ball and involve teammates in the offense. However, there is a balance. If players become too focused on passing up shots in search of assists, valuable scoring opportunities could be lost.
As March Madness approaches, UCLA will need to manage each of these “sins” carefully. If the Bruins can limit the negatives while embracing the positive traits within their roster, they could position themselves for a memorable tournament run.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.