UCLA's Nico Iamaleava Snubbed From Latest Top 100 List
As the 2025 college football season begins, ESPN released a list of its top 100 players in college football and UCLA's star transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava didn't make the cut.
The list included 17 quarterbacks across the nation, with the likes of Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia, Iowa State's Rocco Becht and Kansas State's Avery Johnson all sitting above the top 75.
Many of the signal-callers on the list are juniors and seniors, but even sophomores like Florida's DJ Lagway, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and Texas' Arch Manning sit within the top 25.
Iamaleava still may have something to prove, but his being snubbed from this list is surely questionable, considering the redshirt freshman season he had with Tennessee last season. In fact, another media outlet deems Iamaleava worthy of being one of college football's best players.
Nico in On3's Top 100
The Tennessee transfer quarterback made waves in the college football landscape when he left the Vols after a NIL dispute and made his way back to Southern California to be Westwood's main guy. That being said, Iamaleava is finding himself in conversations no Bruin has been in for a few seasons.
On3's Clark Brooks released a list of the Top 100 players in college football ahead of the season, and Iamaleava made the list, which is headlined by the likes of Caleb Downs, Dylan Stewart and Jeremiah Smith.
Brooks listed Iamaleava as the 86th-ranked player in the nation, and the 10th-ranked quarterback behind John Mateer, Cade Klubnik and Carson Beck, just to name a few.
Despite regularly being underrated as a team, UCLA and Iamaleava have some expectations ahead of them this season. Following a quality redshirt freshman season with the Vols, natural progression and a fresh start are among the many signs pointing towards Iamaleava having a stellar year in Westwood.
